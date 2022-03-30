New Focused 2022 Honda Pioneer 1000 Trail Forest Versions Unveiled

March 29, 2022 — TORRANCE, Calif.

Updates to Pioneer 1000 family improve driving experience

Midsize Pioneer 700 also returns for new model year

As a part of a huge 2022 model-year powersports product announcement, Honda today revealed the bulk of its rec/utility side-by-side lineup, including the improved Pioneer 1000 platform and the returning midsize Pioneer 700. (The entry-level Pioneer 500 and Pioneer 520 were announced in November.)

Headlining the announcement is the popular Pioneer 1000. Always noted for its outstanding versatility, Honda’s flagship rec/utility side-by-side is offered in a pair of more specialized iterations for 2022, delivering rewarding drive experiences for customers who have narrower application preferences. The Pioneer 1000 Trail delivers dynamic outdoor excursions with family and friends, and the Pioneer 1000 Forest facilitates other interests like hunting and fishing. Both versions come with an array of factory-installed accessories. Honda also continues to offer the versatile Pioneer 1000 Deluxe, as well as the value-conscious Pioneer 1000 EPS. All Pioneer 1000 side-by-sides are available in three- and five-person configurations, and the entire eight-version offering benefits from new improvements that make owning and driving these vehicles even more enjoyable. Meanwhile, the new model year also sees the return of the four-version Pioneer 700 family.

“When it comes to rec/utility side-by-sides, Honda has the needs of every powersports customer covered,” said Brandon Wilson, American Honda Manager of Sports & Experiential. “The Pioneer 1000 is the most technology-laden flagship rec/utility platform on the market, and it’s even better now, thanks to important upgrades. Best of all, the new Trail and Forest versions deliver even more enjoyment for customers seeking specific experiences. Add in the returning Pioneer 700, plus the previously announced Pioneer 520 and 500, and you have an unbeatable lineup. For 2022, life is even better side-by-side.”

The Pioneer 1000 and Pioneer 700 families will both be available beginning in April.

PIONEER 1000 TRAIL

For rec/utility side-by-side enthusiasts who enjoy sporty experiences like tackling flowing sections of two-track or exploratory trips in remote locations, the Pioneer 1000 Trail fits the bill. Available in three- and five-seat versions and designed for those who enjoy chasing adventures with family and friends, the Trail prioritizes comfort and convenience via FOX Quick Switch shocks, a 4,500-pound-capacity winch, aluminum cut-contrast wheels, a ROPS-mounted rear-view mirror for keeping track of other drivers, an in-bed accessory outlet and other features that deliver outdoor fun. Platform-wide Pioneer 1000 improvements include increased power, a smoother-shifting automatic Dual Clutch Transmission, added storage and beverage holders, better door nets, a new meter, easier accessory integration and more.

Color: Matte Silver

MSRP

Pioneer 1000 Trail: $20,099

Pioneer 1000-5 Trail: $21,499

PIONEER 1000 FOREST

Some rec/utility side-by-side owners use their vehicles primarily as a means of pursuing other passions, such as taking buddies to a secret fishing spot in thick woods or pursuing a hunting trophy in the rugged mountains. Both the three- and five-seat versions of the Pioneer 1000 Forest are equipped with features like a winch, black aluminum wheels, dual bed lights to facilitate finding gear in low-light conditions, and an in-bed accessory outlet to power electrical devices. Self-leveling rear suspension adjusts to varying cargo loads, like when an eight-point buck doubles the cargo weight for the drive back to the truck.

Color: Honda Phantom Camo

MSRP

Pioneer 1000 Forest: $20,099

Pioneer 1000-5 Forest: $21,499

PIONEER 1000 DELUXE

While some owners pursue specialization, others prioritize versatility, and Honda continues to embrace the “work hard, play hard” ethos that has always been integral to the Pioneer 1000 platform. Hence the adaptable Pioneer 1000 Deluxe, offered in three- and five-seat configurations. Both do-it-all machines are equipped with KYB shocks that have dual-rate front springs and triple-rate rear springs, and the five-person version features self-leveling rear suspension. (The rear shocks on the three-person version have adjustable preload.)

Colors

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: Red; Olive; Gray Resin

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: Red; Olive; Reactor Blue

MSRP

Pioneer 1000 Deluxe: $18,099

Pioneer 1000-5 Deluxe: $19,499

PIONEER 1000 EPS

When value is the top purchasing consideration, one needs look no further than the three- and five-seat Pioneer 1000 EPS. Benefitting from the platform-wide improvements like increased power, transmission updates, beverage holders, new meter, door nets and more, these vehicles are outfitted with steel 14-inch wheels.

Colors: Red; Olive

MSRP

Pioneer 1000 EPS: $16,699

Pioneer 1000-5 EPS: $18,099

PIONEER 700 DELUXE

Starting with the standard Pioneer 700 and adding a mix of eye-catching and performance-enhancing features like painted plastic, aluminum wheels, Electric Power Steering (EPS) and color-matched suspension springs, the Deluxe version also lets drivers switch between automatic and manual shifting. Available as a two-seater or a four-seater.

Colors

Pioneer 700 Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo; Pearl Red

Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo; Matte Molasses Brown

MSRP

Pioneer 700 Deluxe: $12,699 ($12,899 Honda Phantom Camo)

Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: $14,099 ($14,299 Honda Phantom Camo)

PIONEER 700

The midsize Pioneer 700 is just right when it comes to striking a balance between scale and capability in a capable rec/utility side-by-side. Highly versatile, this 675 cc, single-cylinder four-stroke-powered vehicle is designed for work or play, and it’s offered in both two- and four-seat configurations.

Color: Olive

MSRP

Pioneer 700: $11,099

Pioneer 700-4: $12,499