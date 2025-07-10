New Horizons as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Arrive at All-New KymiRing

After a rare two-week break in the MXGP calendar, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are recharged and ready to return to action, with the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship taking place this weekend at the KymiRing venue in Finland. Located around 140 km northeast of Helsinki, the venue is the 10th location in Finland to host a Grand Prix, contributing to the country’s rich heritage of 78 Grands Prix.

After an impressive display of speed, heart, and determination in Great Britain—after nursing a minor knee injury—Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen is inching closer to achieving his goals. He is aware of his potential and has shown he possesses the pace to compete at the front of the field. As he continues his recovery, Vlaanderen is feeling fresh and motivated to harness his full capabilities at the all-new Finnish venue.

Unfortunately, Maxime Renaux will not be on the gate this weekend as he prioritizes recovery from an injury sustained at the MXGP of Switzerland earlier in the season. His focus remains on achieving 100% health before resuming action. In contrast, Jago Geerts is feeling optimistic about racing this weekend after recovering from a toe injury sustained during Race 1 at the British Grand Prix. Despite taking two weeks off the bike, Geerts is determined to power through and make a strong showing.

As the MXGP season gears up for the final seven rounds, the short break has proven beneficial for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team. Rick Elzinga and Karlis Reisulis seized the opportunity to escape to the French Alps, where they enjoyed the stunning mountain scenery while focusing on their base fitness through cycling. Their time in the mountains has left them in good spirits, feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the challenges that await.

Meanwhile, Thibault Benistant utilized the break for a combination of testing and rest, ensuring he’s well-prepared to make a strong comeback as the second half of the season kicks off. With heightened determination and a solid plan in place, Benistant is eager to be back in the fight for podium finishes.

Adding to the excitement in Finland, Yamaha holds the championship leads in both the EMX250 and EMX125 series. MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Mano Faure enters the 11th and penultimate round of the EMX125 championship with the coveted red plate for the first time in his career. The recently crowned Junior Motocross World Champion is currently tied on points with Nicolo Alvisi, and he hopes to capitalize on this opportunity to extend his lead as the season approaches its climax.

Faure will be joined on the gate by GYTR kitted YZ125 teammates Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets, both eager to contribute to the team’s success in what promises to be a pivotal round in the championship fight. Heitink arrives fifth in the championship chase, while Bervoets is 12th after missing two rounds through injury.

In the EMX250 ranks, VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Janis Reisulis enters the 10th round boasting a healthy 38-point lead in the championship standings. With nine race wins and five podium finishes to his name, J.Reisulis is focused on extending his lead and wrapping up the title as quickly as possible. He will be joined by teammate Ivano van Erp, who made an incredible return to the podium in Great Britain after missing three rounds due to a broken thumb in May.

Calvin Vlaanderen

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 319-points

“⁠The break was great. I really enjoyed some time off and away from my motocross bike. I did a week of testing in the sand and then took a week off the bike and spent some time in the French Alps on my bicycle. I’m looking forward to being back and ⁠⁠I always enjoy going to a new track. I’ve seen a few pictures of it. It seems quite small and a bit sandy, so I’ve done some training this week to prepare myself. I feel like my old form is coming back so my goal is to continue riding well and fighting for a podium.”

Jago Geerts

14th MXGP Championship Standings, 184-points

“I couldn’t do much because of my injury, so it was a bit boring, but I used the downtime to focus on recovering as fast as possible. At the moment, my toe and ankle feel quite good. I’m back on the bike, and it feels okay. I’ve heard that KymiRing is a sand track, so I am happy about that and look forward to riding there. I don’t have any specific goals for this weekend, I will just do my best and enjoy it.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 417-points

“The small break was good. I used the time to go to the Netherlands to do some testing with the team, and also to rest and recharge for the second half of the season. We will race at a new track this weekend, which is nice. It’s always nice to ride at a location that no one knows. My goal for this weekend is to be consistent, and to enjoy my riding.”

Karlis Reisulis

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 209-points

“I enjoyed the last two weeks. We did a cycling camp in French Alps, which was cool. Another new track, I hope it’s going to be good and prepared well. I aim to enjoy it.”

Rick Elzinga

16th MX2 Championship Standings, 170-points

“The small break was good. I did some cycling in the French Alps which was nice, I loved it. I like being around nature and in the mountains. I have no expectations this weekend, I don’t know what the track, but I like Finland, so I look forward to having some fun on the bike.”