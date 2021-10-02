New KTM TECH3 2022 Moto3 rider announced

The KTM GP Academy and Red Bull KTM Tech3 will retain the electric talent of Deniz Öncü and welcome the promising speed of FIM CEV Repsol Junior World Championship leader Daniel Holgado for the 2022 Moto3 series. Öncü will enter his third term with the French crew and after a breakthrough second season in Moto3 in which he led a substantial quantity of laps and secured three podium finishes. The 18-year-old Turk has combined with the KTM RC4 to exciting effect in 2021 and is one of the brightest stars of the category. He managed just nine points-scoring appearances in 2020 but has really blossomed with experience and more confidence in the current term.

16-year-old Holgado is a step behind his new teammate after making progress in both the FIM CEV Repsol Junior World Championship and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, where he classified 3rd this season. Holgado has clinched four wins from nine rounds of the Junior series and has finished on the podium in all but two races.

Red Bull KTM Tech3 have seen both of their riders walk the rostrum in 2021 Moto3 and have been one of the most successful teams with the KTM RC4.

Deniz Öncü: “I’m very happy that I will continue with Red Bull KTM Tech3 in 2022. I’m really thankful to the entire team and obviously to Red Bull and KTM because they give me incredible support. I always get everything I need. This season, we showed a huge improvement, fighting for podiums in nearly each race and missing out on a first win a couple of times just by a whisker. However, we already celebrated some podiums and one pole position. I believe that we can get our first victory before the end of this season and I’m sure we can do a lot more next year within this fantastic family.”

Daniel Holgado: “I am very happy about this opportunity and really thankful to the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, the whole KTM group, to Red Bull and obviously to my family. I hope we can enjoy this first year in the World Championship with this great crew. Thanks to Neox Management and everyone who helped me to arrive here. I’m incredibly proud and can’t wait to start this new adventure!”

Hervé Poncharal, Team Principal: “It’s great news that we managed to secure Deniz Öncü for one more season with us in Moto3. He’s made incredible progress and has been very close to his first race win on two occasions. We are clearly very proud of what he has been doing until now. On the other side of our garage, we will have a new face, Daniel Holgado. He is clearly one of the fastest young talents emerging from both the FIM Junior World Championship and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. It will be interesting to guide him in his first Moto3 World Championship season. We spent some time with him already and I’m quite sure he will fit very well in the team and he will bring the results we are all expecting from him. His mission will be to fight for the Rookie of the Year title in 2022. All in all, we have a great line-up that makes me very confident when I think about 2022. We have two young guys with very high potential, and this is the mission we’ve been assigned by both Red Bull and KTM for our Moto3 operation.”