New MotoGP parts extraordinary successful for Ducati Lenovo Team

Only two days after the extraordinary success of Pecco Bagnaia taken at his home Grand Prix at Misano last Sunday, the Ducati Lenovo Team returned to action at the same track yesterday and today for two days of post-race collective testing.



After a first day partially disrupted by rain in the morning and which saw both Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller only take part in the dry afternoon session, the duo from the Italian team was able to begin their intense testing programme this morning, taking advantage of the excellent weather and track conditions.



Bagnaia, who dominated last weekend’s race at Misano, closed the test in second place overall with a time of 1:31.664. The Italian rider, who completed a total of 84 laps over the two days, finished his efforts today in the early afternoon as he focused on testing some new components planned for next season, including a new fairing.



Miller, who continued to ride in the afternoon, ran a similar program to his teammate, getting positive feedback from his Desmosedici GP. The Australian rider completed 147 laps over the two days and finished with the fifth-fastest time overall in 1:31.798.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (1:31.664 – 84 laps)

“I’m delighted with these two days of testing. They were very useful, and we also tried a new fairing. The feeling was good, but now we’ll have to analyse the data to see if we can actually introduce it next season. In general, the feeling with my Desmosedici was really positive, and we also improved the pace compared to last week, so I’m happy and ready to come back to race here in a month, at the Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna.”



Jack Miller (#43, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (1:31.798 – 147 laps)

“It’s been a very positive two days of testing. Despite the first wet session yesterday morning, yesterday afternoon and this afternoon, we had perfect conditions for riding. We tried many new items and did a lot of laps, and in general, the feedback was very good. We tried some things for this season and some things for next season, including a new fairing. The feeling was very good, but for sure there are still some developments to do before we can introduce it for good. For now, we have a lot of data to work with between now and the next test at Jerez at the end of the season”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action from 1st-3rd October for the fifteenth round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, the GP of The Americas scheduled at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin (Texas), USA.