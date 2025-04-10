NGPC Mesquite MX park return after hiatus for several years

DeMartile Podiums, Claiming Second Place at NGPC Round 4
The series returned to the Mesquite MX park after a hiatus for several years. The race was around ninety minutes long and Dare led a good portion of it. Early on DeMartile grabbed the lead as a result of a good start to begin the race. With less than thirty minutes left in the race though he got passed, with pit strategy playing a role. From then he was right on the rear fender of the leader all the way to the line, finishing ten seconds off first place. Dare would have to settle for the second step on the podium on the day but still a good result with the talent of the top riders in the pro class.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 2nd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“It was a good weekend. I got off to a good start getting into the lead. I charged hard but unfortunately, with 25 minutes to go, I ended up getting passed which came down to pit strategy. He pitted a lap early. I pitted the lap after him. We were about five or six bike lengths apart and that is where we finished. I really wanted to win, but happy with being on the podium.”
