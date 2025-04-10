NGPC Mesquite MX park return after hiatus for several years

DeMartile Podiums, Claiming Second Place at NGPC Round 4 The series returned to the Mesquite MX park after a hiatus for several years. The race was around ninety minutes long and Dare led a good portion of it. Early on DeMartile grabbed the lead as a result of a good start to begin the race. With less than thirty minutes left in the race though he got passed, with pit strategy playing a role. From then he was right on the rear fender of the leader all the way to the line, finishing ten seconds off first place. Dare would have to settle for the second step on the podium on the day but still a good result with the talent of the top riders in the pro class.