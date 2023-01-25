Opening round of National Hare & Hound Series kicked off in Lucerne Valley

Wasson, Roberts both on the Podium The opening round of the National Hare & Hound Series kicked off in Lucerne Valley, CA last Sunday. It was the first action of the year for Beta Factory Rider Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts. Wasson didn’t get a clean getaway on the start but was able to get some momentum and make some passes to climb up into second place where he would end up finishing on the day. Zane Roberts wasn’t happy with his bomb run and admitted he struggles in the Southern California desert as the conditions differ from what he trains up in Northern Nevada. Roberts had a strong enough ride to earn him a spot on the podium with a third place finish.