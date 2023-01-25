Opening round of National Hare & Hound Series kicked off in Lucerne Valley

National Hare & Hound

Round 1

Lucern Valley, California

January 22nd, 2023
Wasson, Roberts both on the Podium

The opening round of the National Hare & Hound Series kicked off in Lucerne Valley, CA last Sunday. It was the first action of the year for Beta Factory Rider Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts. Wasson didn’t get a clean getaway on the start but was able to get some momentum and make some passes to climb up into second place where he would end up finishing on the day. Zane Roberts wasn’t happy with his bomb run and admitted he struggles in the Southern California desert as the conditions differ from what he trains up in Northern Nevada. Roberts had a strong enough ride to earn him a spot on the podium with a third place finish.

Event Results
Joe Wasson 2nd Place Class: Open Pro
Zane Roberts 3rd Place Class: Open Pro

Joe Wasson

Factory 480 RR

“Round 1 started off pretty poor! I jumped the gun a bit and fired my bike early then had to shut it off then when I went to restart it took a second. I worked my way up through the pack and had some good battles. I got into second place but the leader had already put some time on us so I tried to push hard to catch up to him but made some navigation mistakes that cost me some time. I ended up finishing in second! Good day, overall the team did well.”

Zane Roberts

Factory 480 RR

“I had a solid start to the National Hare and Hound series this weekend! A little bit of a slow bomb run led to some good battles on the first lap before I settled into 3rd for the second half of the race. Definitely need to do some work on my end to get more comfortable in the Southern California desert as it’s dramatically different from the desert I train in back in Northern Nevada. I’m excited to get back to work and get ready for the rest of the season!”
