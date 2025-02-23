Bulega wins the opening round of the WorldSBK season at Phillip Island. Bautista completes the celebrations on the podium with a P3 after fighting for the runner-up slot until the final lap



Nicolò Bulega is unstoppable and dominates Race 1 of the Australian Round at the end of a lonely breakaway that not even the mandatory flag-to-flag could limit.



Alvaro Bautista is the protagonist of a courageous race, and after battling with the Ducati Panigale V4R machines of Iannone, Petrucci and Redding, he tries to regain the second place with which he entered the pit lane for the tyre change. The Spanish rider made up tenth after tenth to Razgatlioglu (BMW), but finished third under the chequered flag.



It is an exciting Saturday for the Aruba. Racing – The Ducati team is already hard at work ahead of tomorrow’s Superpole Race (3.00 am CEST) and Race 2 (6.00 am CEST).



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I have to be honest: with the team, we did a great job, and since the first day of testing, the level of our performance was very high. Replicating all these things in the race is another story. For this reason, I am delighted, but there is still much to do this weekend”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I am delighted with how we started the season, definitely better than last year. I found a good feeling with the bike again, but during the race, I suffered a little bit from the strong wind. I also lost some ground because I had to give the position back to Iannone, who had slowed down because of a yellow flag. In any case, it’s a result that makes me happy. It was a solid race, and tomorrow, we will try to take a step forward”.