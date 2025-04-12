Perfect race for Bulega who dominates Assen Saturday

Nicolò Bulega dominates Race 1 of the Pirelli Dutch Round, finishing under the chequered flag with an advantage of almost eight seconds over Locatelli (Yamaha). The Italian rider immediately took the lead at the first corner, and after battling with his compatriot on the first lap, he took the lead to take his fourth win of the season, bringing his advantage to 41 points over Razgatlioglu (BMW), who finished fourth behind Petrucci (Ducati)

Alvaro Bautista has the pace to fight for the podium easily. In the first part of the race, the Spanish rider was the protagonist of an intense duel with Lowes (Ducati) and Razgatlioglu. However, on lap seven, in an attempt to overtake Lowes himself, he made a mistake and crashed, involving the British rider.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)
“I am thrilled because since FP1, we have worked well, managing to improve a feeling that was already very good. For this reason, I thank my team. It was a good race, maybe not a close one, but one during which I had a lot of fun riding on this beautiful circuit. Expectations for tomorrow? The weather conditions could change the game, but the objective remains to fight for the win”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)
“I made a mistake; there’s not much to add. I had a good feeling. The race pace was competitive. I got caught up in an early tussle and lost some patience. I had all the right cards to take the podium easily. We will try again tomorrow, although we will have to see what the weather will be like”.

