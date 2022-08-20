Picturesque Pittsburgh International Race Complex MotoAmerica

Josh Herrin Content With Friday Pace at PittRace

The Pittsburgh International Race Complex sees Herrin finish P2 on day one with much on the line

Sunnyvale, Calif., August 19, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) completed 25 laps of the picturesque 2.78-mile Pittsburgh International Race Complex to finish the day second to Yamaha’s Rocco Landers.

Herrin topped FP1 by 0.304 seconds to Landers, who responded with a 0.288 advantage over Herrin in Q1, the two riders one second clear of the chasing pack headed by Yamaha’s Josh Hayes.

This weekend marks Herrin’s first chance at taking the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport title. The Californian former MotoAmerica Superbike and Superstock champion knows he can’t get overwhelmed by the opportunity to join some rarefied air as a champion of three different AMA categories.

Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 1:43.906

P2 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:44.194

P3 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 1:45.193

P4 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:45.406

P5 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:46.239

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC): “Friday here at Pittsburgh, we ended first in the FP1 session and second in Qualifying 1, and I’m happy with our pace,” Herrin said. “We can do the lap times, so that’s all good, but I’m a little disappointed because I always want to be the fastest! We’ll go back and do some work tonight to find those extra two-tenths we need and hopefully the races go well.”

Herrin will be out on track tomorrow (Saturday, August 20), with Qualifying 2 scheduled for 10:55 am EDT. Race one will be held on Saturday, August 20 at 2:10 pm EDT and race two will go green on Sunday, August 21 at 2:10 pm EDT.