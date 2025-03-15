Pirelli completely rewrites the records at the Argentine circuit

|Second consecutive pole for the riders with race number 18, new all-time lap records with improvements of over 1.6 seconds in Moto2™ and as many as 2.4 seconds in Moto3™
|
· Even in the Grand Prix of Argentina, the riders competing with number 18 obtained pole position in both classes. In Moto2™, with soft compound tyres for both axles, Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) was the only rider to go under the 1’41 with 1’40.870, which allowed him to improve the record held since 2023 by Alonso Lopez (1’42.472) by more than 1.6 seconds. In Moto3™, Matteo Bertelle (KTM) also took his second pole of the season, by lapping in 1’46.034 on the sixth of eight laps, improving the previous record set by Sergio Garcia in 2022 (1’48.429) by 2.4 seconds, with medium SC2 front and soft SC1 rear compound tyres.
· After an FP1 with a track that still needs to be rubberised and at times damp, already in Friday’s Practice, 8 Moto2™ riders and 16 Moto3™ riders raced below the absolute lap record, while in FP2 on Saturday morning, 21 Moto2™ riders and 22 Moto3™ riders managed the same feat. In Q2, all riders in both classes lapped well below the previous track records.
· In the first two days, temperatures were quite low with very overcast skies at all times. Air temperatures were always between 18 and 20°C, while asphalt temperatures fluctuated between 20°C in the morning sessions, and up to 30°C in Practice and qualifying.
Track records largely improved