Positive feelings for Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi at WorldSBK

The Free practice for the Pirelli Indonesia Round, the final event of the 2021 WorldSBK season, ended with Scott Redding and Michael Ruben Rinaldi in fifth and eleventh place respectively.



On the fascinating Mandalika International Street Circuit, located just a few metres from the ocean on the island of Lombok (Indonesia), the two Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team riders worked hard to get familiar with the new track and gather useful information ahead of the weekend’s races.

FP1

P4 – After familiarizing himself with the circuit, Scott Redding gained confidence lap after lap. The British rider was one of the few riders to finish FP1 without changing tyres, setting his best time in the final minutes.

P9 – Michael Rinaldi pushed hard from the first laps and the feeling was good. In the second part of the session – on new tyres – he was unable to improve his best time.

FP1 Results

P1 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 1’34.985

P2 – S. Lowes (Kawasaki) +1.544

P3 – G. Gerloff (Yamaha) +1.600

P4 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +1.835

P5 – I. Vinales (Kawasaki) +2.094

P9 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +2.195

FP2

P5 – Solid session for Scott Redding who stayed on track for a long time with a convincing pace on the first long run (13 laps).

P11 – Michael Rinaldi made tangible progress but his final position was affected by a T4 in which his pace was less solid.

FP2 & Combined Standings

P1 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 1’34.230

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) + 0.174

P3 – G. Gerloff (Yamaha) + 0.225

P4 – A. Bautista (Honda) + 0.230

P5 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) + 0.349

P11 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) + 0.727



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“I’m satisfied with what we did today. My first impressions of the circuit were really positive even though it was a little dirty this morning. But that’s normal for a new track. We worked a lot on race pace and tyre choice without focusing on the time attack. So I have to say that the sensations are definitely good”.



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It’s a really nice track and the feelings after this first day of testing are quite positive. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to be very consistent but I have to admit that I didn’t want to take any particular risk in these first two sessions. There are two or three points on the circuit where I can do better and I’m sure that after fixing these details we’ll be ready for a good race tomorrow.”