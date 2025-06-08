Positive sprint race for Aprilia Racing at MotorLand Aragón

The sprint race at MotorLand Aragón Circuit was a positive one, thanks to a good performance by Marco Bezzecchi who finished eighth after an extraordinary comeback ride from the rear. Marco Bezzecchi’s qualifiers proved to be particularly demanding, partially due to a crash in the opening moments of Q1 on turn 3 and a complication that forced him to pit. The Italian rider was therefore only able to do one flying lap, finishing qualifying in twentieth place. In spite of this, Bezzecchi’s confidence remained high. With determination and a highly competitive pace – in line with the riders in the top spots – he carried out an incisive comeback ride, finishing the sprint race in an amazing eighth place. Lorenzo Savadori, busy with the continued development of the RS-GP25, was able to advance the job of fine-tuning some components tested in the race, finishing in eighteenth place.