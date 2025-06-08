Positive sprint race for Aprilia Racing at MotorLand Aragón

MARCO BEZZECCHI DOES A BRILLIANT COMEBACK RIDE TO FINISH EIGHTH, LORENZO SAVADORI EIGHTEENTH
The sprint race at MotorLand Aragón Circuit was a positive one, thanks to a good performance by Marco Bezzecchi who finished eighth after an extraordinary comeback ride from the rear.
Marco Bezzecchi’s qualifiers proved to be particularly demanding, partially due to a crash in the opening moments of Q1 on turn 3 and a complication that forced him to pit. The Italian rider was therefore only able to do one flying lap, finishing qualifying in twentieth place. In spite of this, Bezzecchi’s confidence remained high. With determination and a highly competitive pace – in line with the riders in the top spots – he carried out an incisive comeback ride, finishing the sprint race in an amazing eighth place.
Lorenzo Savadori, busy with the continued development of the RS-GP25, was able to advance the job of fine-tuning some components tested in the race, finishing in eighteenth place.
We limited the damage and we must try to be pleased. However, personally I am unable to be fully satisfied because the speed is there, but starting from so far back penalised us too much. It was not a good start because the spot on the grid was dirty and the bike skidded, so I was in last place at the first corner. During the first lap, I passed several riders though. I had a lot of fun because I had a good feeling at the front, so I was able to brake hard.
The sprint race didn’t go too badly. We struggled a bit with the front tyre overheating. The race start was positive. We were getting closer to the group, but then we had to manage this overheating problem a bit. All told, the upgrades we’re testing are giving positive results, so I think that they will soon be introduced on Marco’s bike as well.
Marco continues to provide positive evidence that the speed is there, but the competition consists in results and we need to work hard to be able to express that speed in every session. In MotoGP, qualifying has become fundamental. We’ll keep working in view of the race on Sunday as well as the upcoming races, so we remain extremely confident and optimistic. Lorenzo is also doing a great job, testing various components in real-race conditions.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Day four of the 95th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) came to a close on Thursday in Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy and the U.S. World Trophy Teams are seeing mixed results heading into the final two days […]
Enjoying a highly positive start to the 2018 season at the opening round of the Internazionali d’ Italia Motocross series, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP team saw Max Anstie collect two solid runner-up […]
Razgatlıoğlu Sets Commanding P1 Pace in Estoril Friday Free Practice Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu topped the timesheets in Free Practice at Circuito Estoril as the third round of FIM Superbike World […]