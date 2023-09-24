Positive weekend but also frustrating for Yamaha at Aragon WorldSBK

Gardner and Aegerter Earn Points in Aragon Race 2

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter scored more points on Sunday in Aragon, finishing in ninth and 12th in the final feature race of the weekend.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair returned to action this morning with Warm Up, building confidence over race distance. Gardner concluded the session in 8th (1’50.664), with his teammate Aegerter 17th, clocking a lap time of 1’51.728.

The duo started from ninth and 16th on the grid for the Tissot Superpole Race. Gardner enjoyed a decent getaway, but got pushed wide in the opening lap, being forced to recover from behind. The Australian rider showed strong pace, finishing 10th but narrowly missing out on ninth. Aegerter had consistent speed in the 10-lap contest managing to stay close to the front group to cross the line in 14th.

That meant the #87 and the #77 had to start from 11th and 16th on the grid for the final feature race of the weekend. The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair gave it all, with Gardner having good pace and gaining ninth and more points. Aegerter fought back to 12th at the end of the contest, adding more points to his tally too.

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P10 / Race 2: P9

“It was a positive weekend, but also a bit frustrating. We felt we had the pace to fight for the Top 5 in the long race, but unfortunately our starting position didn’t help at all. In the Tissot Superpole Race I started very well, but then I got hit by another rider and I had to take the escape road. So, I had to fight back and I got close to the Top 9, just missing out on the last lap. In the final feature race it wasn’t easy to fight in the middle of the group, but I’m still taking away valuable data and points. We’re confident that we’ll be back quicker in just few days in Portimão and we’re aware we have to work on qualifying to build strong races.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P14 / Race 2: P12

“To be honest, I was a little bit disappointed this weekend. The crash we had in Free Practice 3 on Saturday didn’t help us at all, I’m sorry to the team again. In the morning Warm Up we tried to make a change but unfortunately it didn’t work out as much as expected. In the Tissot Superpole Race, we tried the softest compound available and our pace wasn’t too bad, but it wasn’t easy to fight with those around. The same can be said for Race 2, where we tried one more change: we showed decent speed, but once again it was tough to battle and take advantage of our strengths. We still achieved valuable points and we’re confident about being stronger in Portimão. We’ll enjoy just a few days to recover and then we’ll be ready for the next round