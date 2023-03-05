Pre-season preparation for 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship complete

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad finalised their pre-season preparation for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship at events in The Netherlands and France today. Kay de Wolf lined up at the historic circuit of Lierop, whilst Lucas Coenen and Roan van de Moosdijk competed at the hard-pack venue of LaCapelle-Marival.

It was a rather dominant day for Kay de Wolf of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team; he ripped to two moto victories aboard his FC 250 and ensured that momentum is on his side as the first round of the new term beckons. De Wolf won the first moto with an advantage of fifty-two seconds and was lapping a second quicker than his peers! ’74’ was just as impressive in moto two, as he took the early lead and started to pull away. Although he had a crash, he still jumped up and won with an advantage of seven seconds to cap off a perfect day.

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing riders were just as forceful in France. Lucas Coenen sprinted to 1-1 scores and was joined on the box by his teammate, Roan van de Moosdijk, who was second in moto one and salvaged a fifth after a small crash in moto two. Coenen was five seconds clear of ’39’ in the first stint then stormed to a thirteen-second advantage in the finale. Moosdijk did well to secure third overall in what was his first competitive outing of the year.

Kay de Wolf: "It was a pretty good day! I felt good straight away. I took the holeshot and did my own thing in that first moto. I rode pretty clean and made no mistakes, so I got the win with a massive gap. I got the holeshot in the second moto, built a gap and then went over the bars. I got up quickly and retook the lead. 1-1 on the day, so it was good." Lucas Coenen: "It has been a great off-season with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team! To go 1-1 at LaCapelle-Marival today was a great way to finish our preparation for Argentina. I'm excited to get my rookie season underway now!"

Roan van de Moosdijk: “This was my first and only pre-season race before we head to Argentina. I started the day by going P1 in qualifying, so I know that the speed is there. I was third off the start in both motos – I felt good in the first one. Lucas and I had solid pace, so I ended up in second. I tried to go for the lead in the second moto, but had a small crash. That was a bit unfortunate but we are all safe and ready to go for the first round.”

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will make the long trip to Patagonia-Argentina in the coming days. Villa La Angostura is set to host round one of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship on March 11/12.

Results – 2023 KMNV Dutch Season Opener, Lierop

MX2 – Overall

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha) 44pts; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 40pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 29:15.832; 2. Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha) 30:08.621; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 30:18.854

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 30:16.035; 2. Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha) 30:23.630; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 30:30.452

Results – 2023 Championnat De France, LaCapelle Marival

MX2 – Overall

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Pierre Goupillon (KTM) 42pts; 3. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 38pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 21:10.890; 2. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 21:16.558; 3. Pierre Goupillon (KTM) 21:25.916

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 29:05.161; 2. Pierre Goupillon (KTM) 29:20.328; 3. Quentin Prugnieres (Kawasaki) 29:32.449… 5. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 29:55.229