Pro Motocross calling for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will enter the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, aiming to make their mark in the 450MX Class when the new season commences in Pala, California.

Fox Raceway will play host to Round 1 of the outdoor series that doubles as stage two of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) this Saturday, May 24. The series will travel throughout the United States this summer, contested over 11 rounds and with the titles set to be decided at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, on August 23.

Fresh from finishing fourth in the AMA Supercross Championship, Stewart was also impressive in Pro Motocross last season on his way to sixth in the 450MX standings. The 32-year-old Floridian has the potential to further build upon his career form and is motivated to factor toward the front of the pack when the gates officially drop this weekend.

said Stewart. “So far, this has been a career year for myself getting that first win in Supercross! We had a good outdoor season in finishing sixth overall last year, so I’m looking forward to getting better results this year.” “I am really looking forward to another great season racing outdoors!”“So far, this has been a career year for myself getting that first win in Supercross! We had a good outdoor season in finishing sixth overall last year, so I’m looking forward to getting better results this year.”

In making his anticipated full-time transition to the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition ahead of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, at 29 years of age Hampshire is supremely excited for the opportunity that he has earned. Last year he missed the majority of the outdoors while in the 250 Class, but managed a podium at the final round despite limited starts.

Now, after fighting for the 250SX East title in the AMA Supercross Championship and placing third in the final standings, Hampshire opens the next chapter in his career as an exciting new addition to the premier class with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. RJ underwent minor surgery to remove hardware in his previously-injured wrist following Salt Lake City, which the surgeon is confident will alleviate any pain experienced during the indoor series.

Hampshire stated. “I’ve always enjoyed riding a 450, and now I finally get the opportunity to race one full-time. We’ve been putting in the work to make the transition as smooth as possible, and I’m feeling confident and ready for the season to kick-off. After the way the Supercross championship ended, I’m more motivated than ever and ready to embrace the grind this summer.” “Moving from a 250 to a 450 is a pivotal moment in any racer’s career, and I’m excited to be making that transition for the outdoors with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team,”“I’ve always enjoyed riding a 450, and now I finally get the opportunity to race one full-time. We’ve been putting in the work to make the transition as smooth as possible, and I’m feeling confident and ready for the season to kick-off. After the way the Supercross championship ended, I’m more motivated than ever and ready to embrace the grind this summer.”

Nathan Ramsey – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “As we transition from Supercross to the Pro Motocross season, I’m proud of the strides both Malcolm and RJ have made. Malcolm had an incredible Supercross season, earning his first 450SX career win in Tampa and consistently pushing toward the podium, finishing strong with a second-place in Salt Lake. With last year being his first full outdoor season on the 450 since 2013, he is entering this season even more prepared for outdoors, and I fully expect him to be a serious contender this summer. RJ’s season took a different path due to his injury and off-season surgery, but he showed his resilience by jumping into the East Coast series and giving it everything he had. Watching him battle through to the very end in Salt Lake was a testament to his determination. Now, as he makes the exciting move to the 450 Class for outdoors, it’s a special moment for all of us at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing to be a part of his journey from 250s to the 450. Although he recently had a minor procedure to remove the plate from his wrist, we’re confident in the medical team’s assessment and believe he’ll perform at the high level we all expect. We’re fired up to get the Pro Motocross season started and can’t wait to see what these two 450 boys will deliver on the track.”