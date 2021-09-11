Problematic Bumps foil Ducati at MotoAmerica New Jersey

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 10, 2021 – It was a solid Friday performance for Ducati stars Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) and Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) as MotoAmerica returned to New Jersey for the penultimate round of the 2021 season.



Following a 20 lap stint in FP1 that landed him in third place, Baz put in another 19 laps in Qualifying 1 to send the day fourth fastest behind pacesetter Jake Gagne (Yamaha). The Frenchman felt comfortable during his runs, his fastest Q1 time 0.149 seconds from third placed Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha).



Wyman, meanwhile, finished the day ninth fastest as he brings on a new sponsor for this round in Colorado State University Cancer Research Center, One Cure. Wyman posted a fastest time of 1:22.831 following 12 laps in Q1 to go with his mammoth 21 lap FP1 stint.



FP1 Final Standing

P1—Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:21.330

P2—Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:21.679

P3—Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:22.008

P4—Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:22.366

P5—Hector Barbera (BMW) 1:22.458

P8—Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:22.913



Qualifying 1 Final Standing

P1—Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:20.910

P2—Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 1:21.332

P3—Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:21.373

P4—Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:21.552

P5—Toni Elias (Yamaha) 1:21.719

P9—Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 1:23.020



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“We tried two different bikes today,” Baz said. “We’re trying to find a solution to make it better over the bumps, which is our main problem at the moment. The feeling has improved a little bit, but the rest of the bike feels good. We need to make another step tomorrow so we’re ready for the final qualifying session and the race. I had a small fall at the end of Q1 but it was my fault, trying to push a bit too hard. But we’ll try again tomorrow and will be ready for the race.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“Today went pretty well,” said Wyman. “We put in lots of laps in both the FP1 and Qualifying 1 sessions. We spent the day trying some new settings on the V4 R so I can get comfortable with the front end. We’ve had some good success in the past so I just want to get the bike in a place where I am happy to push on it and find that confidence. We’re racing for One Cure this weekend, which is an important cause for myself and the team. One Cure does some incredible cancer research for both humans and pets so I really want to do a good job for not just the team but One Cure as well.”