Rallye du Maroc 2022 – Preview

Following a break of almost seven months since the last round of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, the Rallye du Maroc will give riders the opportunity to get back up to speed ahead of the final round of the 2022 season – the postponed Andalucia Rally – and before the ever-important Dakar Rally in early January.

This year’s Rallye du Maroc comprises a short prologue stage on Saturday, October 1, followed by five full days of racing, totaling over 2,300 kilometers. The route will take competitors south from the host city of Agadir and head along the coast towards Laayoune, before returning north, through the mountains, for the finish on Thursday, October 6. Close to 1,600 kilometers will be raced against the clock over the six days of competition.

Kevin Benavides is ready to show his impressive pace during the closing events of the 2022 season. Riding fast and confidently at the recent Atacama Rally in Chile, the Argentinian was able to secure a third-place podium finish, while using the challenging event to build his speed and focus ahead of the return to world championship competition. Now, physically 100 percent, Benavides is confident of a strong result in Morocco.

Kevin Benavides: “Things are good here in Morocco. I’m in good shape and we’ve been able to do a lot of training on the lead up to the Rallye du Maroc. The team have been working really hard and we have been able to make a lot of positive changes to the bike. Recently, I contested the Atacama Rally in Chile, which went really well for me and helped me get back up to speed, so now I already feel comfortable mixing a strong pace with my navigation, and can’t wait to get started here in Morocco.”

Toby Price showed incredible grit and determination at this year’s Dakar Rally to fight back from a difficult start to complete the race inside the top 10. Another strong performance at round two of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship in Abu Dhabi saw the two-time Dakar champ finish just off the podium in fourth. Now, feeling fit and ready to race the final two rounds of the 2022 season, Price is fired up to finish his year on a high.

Toby Price: “After such a long break since Abu Dhabi back in March it feels good to be here at the Rallye du Maroc. Obviously, we’ve been able to do a lot of testing over the summer and just recently here in Morocco, but I’m really looking forward to getting back racing again. The plan here is to get a good, solid result before moving straight on to the Andalucia Rally. Then just stay in good shape ahead of the Dakar early next year.”

The Rallye du Maroc Prologue commences on Saturday October 1, followed by five full days of racing in the desert before the finish on October 6 in Agadir, Morocco.