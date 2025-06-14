Razgatlioğlu wins a “caliente” Race1 with new Pirelli rear

· The first win of the weekend at the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round of the FIM Superbike World Championship went to Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW), who in Race1 got the better of Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), second at the finish line and the only rider who managed to keep up with the Turkish rider, and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), third. Identical tyre choice for the first and third classified: SC1 combined with the new rear supersoft E0126 development. Bulega, on the other hand, opted for SC2 for the front. · In qualifying, all the riders used the new extrasoft E0479 specification on the rear to set their fastest laps, while in Race1 the preference went unanimously to the supersoft E0126. For the fronts, the SC1 was the option chosen by everyone in qualifying, and also by most of the riders at the start of Race1, with 6 riders choosing the SC2 instead: in addition to Bulega, also Sam Lowes, Andrea Iannone, Scott Redding, Garret Gerloff and Zaqhwan Zaidi. · Despite the extremely high asphalt temperatures, which affected its natural level of grip, Bulega managed to make the most of the performance offered by the new extrasoft E0479 rear to set a new all-time circuit record in qualifying in 1:31.618, improving the one set by Razgatlioğlu in 2024 by 7 tenths of a second. Race1 was a good 13 seconds faster than in 2024, with an improvement in the average lap time of more than 6 tenths. · Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) won WorldSSP Race1, using standard Pirelli SC1 front and SCX rear tyres, as did second-placed and poleman Jaume Masia (Ducati), third-placed Can Oncu (Yamaha) and all other riders at the start. · Track temperatures in today’s races were very high for both categories: WorldSSP started with 53°C, while WorldSBK went up to 55°C. With the new rears, track records and improved race pace



“The first two days at Misano were positive for us, as we gathered important information on the two development specifications in the allocation. After Assen and Cremona, the supersoft E0126 development was the almost unanimous choice for the race here at Misano, which was 13 seconds faster than the 2024 one with the same laps, despite a 10°C increase in asphalt temperature. We thus have confirmed the versatility of this solution, given the results obtained on very different tracks and temperatures. Also, with regard to the other development specification we brought to Misano, the brand new E0479 that replaces the standard SCQ normally present, the feedback was very positive, and allowed Bulega to greatly improve the all-time lap record. Track temperatures were quite high, to the detriment of the grip normally offered by the track, so we are satisfied with the results obtained both on the flying lap and on the race distance. It will be interesting to see what the riders will choose for the Superpole Race tomorrow.”

