Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup excellent pace and competitiveness

Red Bull KTM Tech3 banked their second trophy of 2021 as Deniz Öncü led the majority of the Moto3 race and finished 2nd by 0.027 of a second at a sunny Red Bull Ring for the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich and the second fast racing contest at the circuit this week. Raul Fernandez ruled Moto2™ for his seventh podium finish this year. – Öncü takes second career podium finish after Austrian Moto3 thriller

– 4th position for fearless Pedro Acosta. Five Austrian-built bikes in the top six.

– Fernandez romps away to fourth Moto2 win of the season to close title chase

– Alonso clinches another Red Bull MotoGP Rookies victory

Moto3

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü’s stated his claim on a first Grand Prix victory from the outset with excellent pace and competitiveness. The Turk would lead 17 of the 23 laps and was only undone by Sergio Garcia on the penultimate corner. The difference between the riders at the flag was a miniscule two hundredths of a second.

Pedro Acosta, who had won a damp Grand Prix the previous Sunday in spectacular fashion, was also in the heat of the battle. The Spaniard was forced wide out of Turn 4 on the last lap which compromised his hopes of another podium result. The rookie was 4th and just four tenths of a second from the win. He was two spots ahead of teammate Jaume Masia, who was also less than one second from the victor. Ayumu Sasaki crashed out with eighteen laps to go after having his line squeezed by Darryn Binder.

Acosta leads Garcia by 41 points in the Moto3 standings.

Deniz Öncü: “I really want to thank the team, they did an amazing job. I did my best today, I gave all I could and led as much as possible. It was amazing to fight for the win. I lost just one position! To be on the podium at Red Bill Ring is amazing, I was not expecting it but I had good pace in warm-up and I thought I could do a good job. My target now is to win in the coming races.”

Moto2

Outstanding Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez started the 25-lap race from 2nd position on the grid with world championship leading teammate Remy Gardner on the second row. The Spaniard immediately darted to the front and kept the persistent Ai Ogura in his exhaust trail. Fernandez escaped to his fourth win and marked a considerable improvement over his 7th position at the Red Bull Ring seven days previously. Gardner effectively swapped places with Fernandez by taking 7th and saw his lead in the standings clipped to 19 points.

Raul Fernandez: “I did the whole race in the same time [bracket] which was really difficult. Ogura was very fast and it was very hot. A tough race. I have to give a big thanks to the team for giving me the best bike out there today. I want to thank my family. This is also for all the hates who said that last week I wouldn’t finish on the podium again, this is ‘for’ them.”

MotoGP will resume with the Monster Energy British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 28th-29th.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

The second outing of the penultimate round of the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup closed the race program of the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich. Fast Columbian David Alonso had triumphed the weekend before and also won the first sprint on Saturday afternoon to consolidate his lead in the championship standings. On Sunday it was Alonso again who burst through from the pack to take the flag. He now fronts the competition by almost 40 points. The 2021 series will conclude with two dashes at MotorLand Aragon in mid-September.

Results Moto3 Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix on Österreich 2021

1. Sergio Garcia (ESP) GASGAS 37:10.345

2. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.027

3. Dennis Foggia (ITA) Honda +0.346

4. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.394

5. Romano Fenati (ITA) Husqvarna +0.462

6. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.794

DNF. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Red Bull KTM Tech3

Results Moto2 Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix on Österreich 2021

1. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 37:19.890

2. Ai Ogura (JPN) 37:29.460 +0.845

3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) +2.747

7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo +13.657