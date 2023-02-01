Register Now for the 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship

The 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship is rapidly approaching, so take this opportunity to sign up for the third season of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship and secure your spot on the grid.

Open to competitors aged 14-20, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship has provided an excellent stepping-stone into World Championship racing for talented young riders since its launch in 2021. A scintillating 2022 season saw Enzo Valentim emerge victorious at the final round, and the 18-year-old Brazilian is soon set to make his full-season 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship debut, with Yamaha Motor Europe support.

You could follow in his footsteps by signing up to participate in the 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship, which will once again support six rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Highlighting the global appeal of the Championship, this year’s edition has seen entries from Indonesia, Colombia, Turkey, and Australia, with riders from over 12 different nationalities aged between 14 and 19 already registered to take part.

Each weekend, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship riders will be based at the bLU cRU village, located at a designated area inside the paddock. All entrants will receive coaching and technical support, while Yamaha R3 machinery and a complete riding package, including race leathers, gloves, boots, helmet, tyres and fuel, are provided at a low cost, with season entry fees of just €30,500 (euros).

The overall champion will earn a place on the 2024 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid with full Yamaha Motor Europe support, providing they are over the minimum age for entry into the class. Second in the standings will be offered a 50-percent discount on their 2024 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship registration, while the rider who finishes third in the championship will receive a 25-percent discount.

Benefiting from a worldwide audience, the Championship provides an excellent platform for young racers to showcase their talent in front of the top teams and riders. The 2023 WorldSSP300 grid features three graduates from the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship, with several more expected to make wildcard appearances.

Five riders will also be selected for the VR46 Yamaha Master Camp in Italy, where they will receive coaching from the same team responsible for advising the VR46 Academy Riders.

Following the success of last year’s series, and with only 30 grid slots available for the 2023 season, now is the perfect time to register to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity.

FOLLOW YOUR DREAM: YAMAHA R3 BLU CRU EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship is the perfect first step on the ladder for those riders with their sights set on reaching the pinnacle of World Championship motorcycle road racing. The series runs alongside six European rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship, giving youngsters the chance to showcase their talents in front of the top teams in the world.

Following the success of the first two seasons in 2021 and 2022, interest in this year’s Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship is expected to be high. With only 30 grid slots* available for the 2023 season, early sign-up is essential to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity.

The winner of the 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship will move up to the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship in 2024, with a fully supported ride in a Yamaha WorldSSP300 team.**

You could be the lucky winner, but only if you sign up to join the grid for the 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship below!

You can register for the 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship by clicking here.