Registrations open for 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series

Open to all KTM SX-E 5 riders, the European Junior e-Motocross Series is a five-round series that will once again run alongside selected rounds of the MXGP World Championship. Adopting the same racing format as MXGP, a timed qualifying session will be used to determine gate pick, seeding riders onto the start line for each of the two races. After the points are tallied up following the two motos, the top three overall riders will make their way onto the MXGP podium to celebrate their success.

The MXGP of Spain on May 29 plays host to the season-opener with the remaining four events taking place during the early summer months. Visiting the popular venues of Ernée in France and Teutschenthal in Germany, the series draws to a close with a two-day event in Loket, the MXGP of Czech Republic, on July 16-17.

After attracting a truly international line-up throughout the 2021 campaign, the first running of the series undoubtedly proved to be a huge success with the 2022 tour shaping up to be even bigger and better. Entries are now open and will sell out fast, with the only requirement to secure a place on the start line being that competitors commit to a minimum of three rounds, while also being affiliated to their national federation.

All racers who line up on state-of-the-art KTM SX-E 5 minicycles will receive a selection of exciting products from the KTM PowerWear range. Designed with the same winning intent as all KTM motocross models, the pit wear, merchandise, and accessories provided will ensure all young riders enjoy a professional appearance when away from the racetrack. And for the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series champion, an exclusive prize is up for grabs – an all-expenses paid trip for the series winner and one guest to the FIM Motocross of Nations in the USA in September! All riders who compete in the full five-round series will be eligible to join an end-of-season training camp with representatives from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

For further information on the exciting European Junior e-Motocross Series and to secure a place on the start line, please visit – www.junioremotocross.com

Federico Valentini – KTM Head of Global Marketing: “It’s really exciting that the European Junior e-Motocross Series is returning in 2022 following the success of last year. It proved to be hugely popular and the feedback we have received has been incredibly positive. This year we will see the same racing format, which worked perfectly in 2021 and gives all the riders a very rare opportunity to race on the same tracks as their MXGP heroes. The series really shows that KTM is 100% committed to both racing and our e-mobility research and development, with many of the racers last year choosing the KTM SX-E 5 as their bike of choice. It’s not too long until the first round and I’m sure the 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series will be a huge success.”

Calendar – 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 29 May MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 2: 5 June MXGP of France – Ernée

Round 3: 12 June MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 4: 16 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 17 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket