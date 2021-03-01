Reimagined and Redesigned 2022 Indian Motorcycle Line bringing back the glory days of American motorcycling. Combining iconic, American V-twin with modern performance and technology with simplistic and aesthetic styling. Introducing the head turning 2022 Indian Chief, Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Indian Super Chief, and Super Chief Limited all ready to rock your block.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF CHIEF WITH COMPLETELY REIMAGINED 2022 INDIAN CHIEF LINEUP

Combining Lean & Mean Minimalism with Modern Technology, Three New Chief Models Pay Homage to the Past, While Embracing the Future

In 1921 Indian Motorcycle unveiled the iconic Indian Chief, one of the most historic and influential motorcycles of all time. Now, in celebration of 100 years, America’s First Motorcycle Company is unleashing three new, totally reimagined Indian Chief models for its 2022 lineup. Combining iconic, American V-twin style with modern performance and technology, Indian Motorcycle designed the new Chief with a simplistic and mechanical aesthetic that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling.

All based on a timeless, simplistic steel-tube frame and powered by Indian Motorcycle’s powerful Thunderstroke motor, the new Indian Chief, Indian Chief Bobber and Indian Super Chief offer three unique takes on the classic American V-twin, each appealing to a slightly different rider.

The new Chief provides a stripped-down riding experience where power, minimalism and attitude lead the way. It reaches back to the glory days of American V-twins when hitting the road to nowhere, with good friends and only the essentials, was the stuff of legends. Then there’s the new Chief Bobber. With bulky tires wrapped around spoke wheels, a muscled-up front end and a solo bobber seat, the Chief Bobber pays stylistic homage to the classic post-war era V-twins, bobbed and chopped by military veterans and blue-collar rebels, intent on breaking the mold. And finally, Indian Motorcycle offers the Super Chief, with saddlebags and a windshield, it offers a bit more versatility and begs riders for longer miles and even bolder escapes.

“The Indian Chief is a truly iconic motorcycle and what better way to celebrate its 100th birthday than unleashing an entirely new Indian Chief lineup,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Motorcycles. “These bikes capture the mechanical simplicity and attitude of classic American V-twins, yet bring it all forward with modern sophistication and features. We could not be more thrilled to bring this new platform into our lineup.”

The new Indian Chief lineup marks the intersection of simplicity and power. Mechanical and simple, Chief models are based on a classic steel welded tube frame. The lineup features a four-gallon fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour.

Featuring a short wheelbase of 64-inches, a low seat height of 26-inches and a wet weight as low as 670 pounds, the Indian Chief lineup inspires confidence and is approachable for any rider. The Chief’s conventional 46mm front forks with 5.2-inches of travel, 28.5-degree lean angle, and comfortable ergonomics, create a capable machine for even the most technical of ride routes.

“We wanted to capture a timeless look that never goes out of style, and looks beautiful whether naked or fully dressed,” said Ola Stenegard, Director, Industrial Design for Indian Motorcycle. “We also wanted to keep it simple enough to allow riders’ imaginations to take flight with personalization options and possibilities. Ultimately, this is a bike that evokes emotion with simple mechanical styling and raw American muscle. It’s a pure riding machine.”

Offering base and premium models, the Indian Chief trim levels are detailed as follows:

Chief, Chief Bobber, Super Chief

Powered by Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 111 powertrain with 108 ft-lbs of torque. Each model features an analog gauge, chrome and matte black finishes, and is available with or without ABS.

Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Super Chief Limited

Powering all premium Chief models is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 engine with 120 ft-lbs of torque. ABS is standard, while premium finishes set these bikes apart and further showcase the craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each Chief and Chief Bobber Dark Horse model packs further attitude with premium gloss black finishes, while the Super Chief Limited touts premium chrome finishes.

Additionally, each model delivers a premium experience with Indian Motorcycle’s industry-first ‘4 Inch Round Display with RIDE COMMAND.’ Riders can operate the RIDE COMMAND system through grip controls or via the digital IPS touchscreen display. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation with connected services featuring weather and traffic overlays. If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the RIDE COMMAND system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history. When connected, incoming calls will appear and can be accepted or declined directly through the RIDE COMMAND system.

With three styles, riders can select the Chief model and trim to their preference, including:

Chief & Chief Dark Horse

The Indian Chief and Chief Dark Horse feature stripped-down, mechanical styling highlighted by drag handlebars, 19-inch cast wheels, mid-mount foot controls, a slim headlight bucket and a solo bobber seat.

Chief Bobber & Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Mini-ape hanger handlebars paired with forward foot controls provide a more upright and commanding riding position. The Chief Bobber and Chief Bobber Dark Horse sit on 16-inch wire wheels, add fork and shock covers, and features a large headlight bucket wrapped in a nacelle.

Super Chief & Super Chief Limited

Designed for comfort, the Super Chief and Super Chief Limited stand apart with a quick release windscreen, black leather saddlebags, touring seat with passenger pad, floorboards and traditional cruiser handlebars. The Indian Super Chief and Super Chief Limited feature 16-inch wire wheels, large headlight bucket with nacelle, fork covers, and a full chrome exhaust that delivers a premium fit and finish.

Chief riders will have access to over 80 accessories, including parts specifically designed for Chief models, as well as several existing pieces available for Scout and Thunderstroke models. Indian Motorcycle’s accessory line has been designed to enhance performance, personalize style and add rider comfort. Among the accessories available, include:

Performance

Indian Motorcycle’s performance offerings are built to improve throttle response and increase horsepower and torque for quicker, snap-on acceleration. Riders can purchase a front-facing air intake, Stage 1 slip-on muffler, as well as slash cut and fish tail exhaust tips. Chief riders packing a Thunderstroke 111 can add Indian Motorcycle’s Stage 3 116 Big Bore kit to their Stage 1 exhaust and performance air intake to gain approximately 20% more horsepower and improve throttle response.

Style

Riders can complete their desired custom look by personalizing with a variety of parts, including solo racks and rack bag, low and mid windshields, and a high flow air intake. Riders also have five handlebar options, including eight-inch mini-ape hangers, five-inch mid-rise, reduced reach, cruiser and drag handlebars.

Comfort

To continue offering accessories for all personal and riding styles, Indian Motorcycle’s comfort package includes mid and tall windshields, passenger backrests, highway bars, and Pathfinder S LED driving lights.

In addition to parts, Indian Motorcycle is debuting a new Chief apparel collection, with three unique lines to choose from. From the lean, mean attitude of the Chief, the old-school muscle of Chief Bobber or the road-warrior glory of Super Chief, three unique lines of shirts and hats coincide with each model.

The 2022 Chief lineup will begin shipping to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada in April 2021.

FTR1200

Twist the throttle and feel the unmistakable power of our flat-track racing pedigree in its street-legal form. Forged in the dirt, the new FTR 1200 is ready to attack the road.

– 2022 Indian FTR1200 – New model

– 2022 Indian FTR1200S – New model

– 2022 Indian FTR1200R Carbon – New model

– 2022 Indian FTR1200 Rally – New model

Chief

Combining Lean & Mean Minimalism with Modern Technology, Three New Chief Models Pay Homage to the Past, While Embracing the Future.

– 2022 Indian Chief – New model

– 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse – New model

– 2022 Indian Chief Bobber – New model

– 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse – New model

– 2022 Indian Super Chief – New model

– 2022 Indian Super Chief Limited – New model

Electric

The all-new electric mini-bike allows motorcycle lovers to hand down their passion for 2 wheels to aspiring young riders.

– 2022 Indian eFTR Jr – New model

Scout

Throw your leg over the exhilarating Indian Scout. Every ride is a combination of unbridled power refined by exceptional handling.

– 2022 Indian Scout

– 2022 Indian Scout Sixty

– 2022 Indian Scout Bobber

– 2022 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

– 2022 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – New model

Cruiser

Outfitted with only the latest essential innovations, today’s cruiser motorcycle is a masterpiece of classic styling and state-of-the-art engineering.

– 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Chief Vintage

Bagger

Pack up. Ride out. Get the room you need without sacrificing the style you want. Any Indian Motorcycle bagger is a great choice for wherever the day takes you.

– 2022 Indian Vintage – New model

– 2022 Indian Vintage Dark Horse – New model

– 2022 Indian Springfield

– 2022 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Chieftain

– 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited

Touring

From mountain peaks to canyon valleys, from oceanfront to the heartland, cruise the open road on a touring motorcycle. Smooth, spacious motorcycles like the Indian Roadmaster invite you to ride longer.

– 2022 Indian Roadmaster

– 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

– 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Jack Daniel’s – New model (Limited Edition)

Challenger

Featuring a Fixed Fairing, Inverted Front End, the Most Powerful Motor in Its Class and Ride Technology, State-of-the-Art Modern Bagger Redefines “Fully Loaded”.

– 2022 Indian Challenger

– 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Challenger Limited

Dark Horse

Aggressive styling covered in black finishes. The Dark Horse family features blacked-out, aggressive styling that will have you begging to hit the road.

– 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse – New model

– 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse – New model

– 2022 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

– 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Elite

The Indian Motorcycle Elite models showcase our dedication to painstaking craftsmanship and legendary heritage. Exploring the details makes it obvious why these are limited edition masterpieces.

– 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite

– 2022 Indian Roadmaster Elite