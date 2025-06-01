RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart in the fight at Hangtown National

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart raced to top 10 results in Round 2 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, withstanding the challenging, hot conditions to record a consistent weekend across the board in 450MX.

Hampshire and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition recorded the fifth-fastest qualifying time during the morning sessions, before racing to a well-earned P6 finish in Moto 1 after battling amongst the leading group.

A mid-field start and a mishap had Hampshire’s work cut out for him in Moto 2, however, the 29-year-old never let off, marching his way up to eighth place in what was another strong performance in his second full-time 450MX outing. After two rounds, Hampshire sits eighth overall in the 450MX class points standings.

commented Hampshire. "Hangtown was brutal," "We had another good qualifying session with good speed, and then in the first moto I made some passes and I was right around that top-five again, finishing P6. Second moto, I went down on the first lap and had my work cut out for me on a really hot day. Ended up with 6-8 results, so that's a bit better than last weekend, and the next goal is to shoot for that top-five and to keep building."

Teammate Stewart rode his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition to sixth on combined times in qualifying, before posting an 8-10 moto scorecard for 10th overall, and rising to 12th in the 450MX standings after two rounds.

reflected Stewart. "This round was a hot one, for sure," "First moto we got eighth, so that was a really good one for me, and then second moto I went down, which had us playing catch up from that point – a shortened moto made it especially tough to come back from. This round feels like the first for me, just because last weekend was a pretty big disaster, so now I think we are on the right track and we'll keep moving forward and get ready for Colorado."

Next Race: June 7 – Thunder Valley, Colorado June 7 – Thunder Valley, Colorado

Results 450MX Class – Hangtown National

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

7. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

10. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 2 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 95 points

2. Aaron Plessinger, 79

3. Eli Tomac, 78

8. RJ Hampshire, 56

12. Malcolm Stewart, 36