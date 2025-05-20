RM Sotheby’s MotoGP history as 2025 British Grand Prix approaches

Round seven of 2025 MotoGP gets underway this weekend at Silverstone and to warm-up for a prestigious round of the calendar, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have aligned with renowned collector car and motorsport auction house, RM Sotheby’s, for a special offering: the chance to own a 2023 KTM RC16.

A sealed auction will take place for the opportunity to purchase a fully functional and run-ready MotoGP prototype. The online based sale begins after the checkered flag falls at the British Grand Prix. The bidding will start from Monday 26th May and lasts until Thursday 29th May. The KTM RC16 in question was used by Brad Binder in the 2023 MotoGP championship and was responsible for setting the current top speed record of 366.1km/h, clocked at the Mugello circuit and the Italian round of the series.

In 2023 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing climbed the podium nine times between Grands Prix and Sprints and Binder finished 4th in the Riders Championship as KTM classified as runners-up in the Constructors standings.

RM Sotheby’s was established almost 50-years ago and has become as a leading global auction house for rare and exclusive automobiles and private collections. As part of Sotheby’s – one of the world’s most historic and respected auction houses with a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries – RM Sotheby’s combines deep automotive expertise with international reach and excellence in client service.

In recognition of this unique occasion and the collaboration between Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and RM Sotheby’s, the 2025 KTM RC16s of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta will carry RM Sotheby’s decals during the British Grand Prix.