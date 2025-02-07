Rough Conditions in Blythe for NGPC Second Round The second round of the NGPC series was in Blythe, CA. The California desert town saw temperatures in the 80s during the race weekend. The conditions were difficult and the terrain was very rough. Beta Factory rider Dare DeMartile had a terrible start and was in last place to begin the race. He would rally to get back into fourth place after the first lap. Unfortunately, the lead pack was on another level and Dare was not able to run at their pace with the track conditions how they were. He would finish fourth in the Pro class on the day. The next race up for DeMartile is the WORCS series in the middle of the month.