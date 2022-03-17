Royal Enfield Build Train Race action begins with BTR Select at Volusia Half Mile

ROYAL ENFIELD BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. The official BTR Flat Track season has yet to commence, as many of the newcomers to the program are still in the Build and Train portions of the program. The Volusia Half-Mile served as a “BTR Select” prequel to the season, offering the ladies of BTR Flat Track returning from the previous season, and any racers ready to compete ahead of schedule, the opportunity to get on the track. Return riders Jillian Deschenes, Jaycee Jones, Lanakila MacNaughton, Malary Lee, Erin Ferris, Nean Kiskela and Gabrielle Hughes were joined by newcomer Alex Bumpus McDonald for BTR Select at the Volusia Half Mile. The 2022 season appears to have picked up right where it left off, with Jillian Deschenes and Jaycee Jones dueling for the win. Jones managed to turn the quickest lap time in the main event, but it was Deschenes who led when it mattered—at the checkered flag. The race also saw a surprise performance from Lanakila MacNaughton, who kept the lead duo in sight en route to a strong podium finish. “It’s great to see the BTR women on the track again,” Poland commented. “It’s going to be even more exciting when we see the full field out there for the first official round, which will take place at the I-70 Half Mile in Missouri, April 23. We can’t wait to see what happens when we throw all this new talent in the mix; it’s going to be an amazing season for Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race.” About Royal Enfield The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market. Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 140 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.