Royal Enfield Build Train Race action begins with BTR Select at Volusia Half Mile

|
JOHNNY LEWIS KICKS OFF FULL-SEASON ASSAULT ON AFT PRODUCTION TWINS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Top-five for Lewis while Build. Train. Race. action begins with BTR Select at Volusia Half Mile
Milwaukee, WI (Wednesday, March 16, 2022) – Inclement Florida weather during Daytona Bike Week delayed the start of the 2022 American Flat Track National Championship, but it didn’t stop the season from commencing for Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program and the Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield crew. Johnny Lewis, aiming for a full-season assault on the AFT Production Twins championship, carded a solid fifth-place finish at the Volusia Half-Mile while the BTR women gave a preview of the 2022 action to come.
After a landmark year in 2021, where Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X team took on selected rounds of the American Flat Track Championship aboard the Royal Enfield Twins FT motorcycle, even celebrating a historic win at Lima Half Mile, the crew is ready to take on the full Production Twins class season in 2022.
“With the progress made on the Twins FT, and with the dedicated team behind the Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield program, we’re ready to go all in,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “We’ll continue to learn and progress as we go and we’re all looking forward to another great season.”
Despite some setbacks during the 10-lap Mission Production Twins Main Event at Volusia Speedway Park, Lewis utilized his experience on the track to manage his way to a solid finish. What looked like a possible podium eventually gave way to a fifth-place on the night, a respectable start to the new season.
“That was a rough main event to manage,” Lewis said. “But we have our eye on the long game and we’re happy to be starting the championship with some points. We’re really looking forward to the next round, the Texas Half Mile this weekend. Everything is bigger in Texas, and I want the biggest trophy I can get.”
|ROYAL ENFIELD BUILD. TRAIN. RACE.
The official BTR Flat Track season has yet to commence, as many of the newcomers to the program are still in the Build and Train portions of the program. The Volusia Half-Mile served as a “BTR Select” prequel to the season, offering the ladies of BTR Flat Track returning from the previous season, and any racers ready to compete ahead of schedule, the opportunity to get on the track.
Return riders Jillian Deschenes, Jaycee Jones, Lanakila MacNaughton, Malary Lee, Erin Ferris, Nean Kiskela and Gabrielle Hughes were joined by newcomer Alex Bumpus McDonald for BTR Select at the Volusia Half Mile.
The 2022 season appears to have picked up right where it left off, with Jillian Deschenes and Jaycee Jones dueling for the win. Jones managed to turn the quickest lap time in the main event, but it was Deschenes who led when it mattered—at the checkered flag. The race also saw a surprise performance from Lanakila MacNaughton, who kept the lead duo in sight en route to a strong podium finish.
“It’s great to see the BTR women on the track again,” Poland commented. “It’s going to be even more exciting when we see the full field out there for the first official round, which will take place at the I-70 Half Mile in Missouri, April 23. We can’t wait to see what happens when we throw all this new talent in the mix; it’s going to be an amazing season for Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race.”
About Royal Enfield
The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.
Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 140 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.