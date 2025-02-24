Royal Enfield: Genre Defying Motorcycles for 2025!

In India, Royal Enfield is the most loved and well known brands for riders, but if a North America rider thinks of Royal Enfield, they either never heard of them or image some 1950’s style motorbike. Royal Enfield wants to change that with all new genre defying motorcycles for their 2025 motorcycle model lineup! And honestly, they are impressive in not only design but also affordability. If you haven’t seen our Royal Enfield Motorcycle Model Review Guides in the past 10 years, you will be shocked how fast and far RE has come. No longer small 1950’s style 350cc bikes, we are talking about 650cc mid-sized cruisers, adventure bikes, retro bikes, standards, a cafe racer and even a revolutionary electric bike as well.

Just take a look at this long list: 2025 Royal Enfield Bear 650, 2025 Royal Enfield Classic 650, 2025 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, 2025 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, 2025 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Icon, 2025 Royal Enfield Int650 / Interceptor 650, 2025 Royal Enfield Continental GT650, 2025 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, 2025 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, 2025 Royal Enfield Scram 440, 2025 Royal Enfield Scram 411, 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350, 2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350, 2025 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350, 2025 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and the 2025 Royal Enfield Flying Flea.

More models than you thought right? Impressed? You should be, this what riders want, a small company doing their best not only to offer affordable bikes but reach out to North America riders too across the ocean. Are they perfect? No, no motorcycle ever is, RE have their own personality and a few riders have reported issues with the 650cc engine. But they are easy to work on, more basic and offer up less of the things that riders don’t want and asked for, like high tech and complexity. In exchange, you get their top model, like the 2025 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Icon, limited to just 100 available (25 units in the America’s) for $7,699 in the US and $10,299 in Canada… try that in a Ducati dealership!

ROYAL ENFIELD INTRODUCES LIMITED EDITION SHOTGUN 650 IN COLLABORATION WITH ICON MOTOSPORTS

Inspired by Royal Enfield and ICON Motosport’s custom build, only 100 Units available.

Registration opens on February 6, 2025 through the Royal Enfield website.

The Limited Edition Shotgun will be priced at $7,699 in the US and $10,299 in Canada.

The limited edition Shotgun 650 comes with an exclusive Slabtown Intercept RE jacket designed by ICON

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, in collaboration with ICON Motosports, renowned for their genre defying motorcycle apparel and protective gear, will soon launch a ‘Limited Edition Shotgun 650’ that takes inspiration from the awe-inspiring custom-build known as ‘Always Something’ by ICON, which was showcased at EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024.

This limited edition custom drop production series of the Shotgun 650 is inspired by the build with ICON, exudes style and sports elements to bring ‘exclusivity’ for the stock motorcycle. The limited edition drop model is truly a collector’s edition, and will come loaded with a 3-tone colorway of race-inspired graphics and is fitted with unique special parts to match the custom build, including gold contrast cut rims, blue colour shock springs. A red seat with integrated logo and bar-end mirrors further adds to its style quotient. Shotgun 650 is a tribute to the custom-culture that celebrates creativity and acts as a blank canvas for customisation and personalisation for thousands of riders across the world. The limited edition Shotgun 650 will deliver an exhilarating riding experience, combining Royal Enfield’s signature timeless aesthetics with Icon Motosports rebellious spirit, making it a favourite among enthusiasts seeking style, character, and performance.

This collaboration reinforces Royal Enfield’s commitment to nurturing the global custom-building community while celebrating its own legacy. Each motorcycle will come paired with a Slabtown Intercept RE jacket from the collaboration, designed by ICON. The exclusive jacket is constructed of suede and textile, adorned with leather appliques and embroidery, adding to the collector’s appeal.

Speaking on the limited edition drop, Adrian Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsport at Royal Enfield, said

“Our collaboration with ICON Motosports for the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 exemplifies the custom possibilities of the Shotgun 650, celebrating the artistry and passion of custom building while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The ‘Always Something’ by ICON was a masterpiece, and we are thrilled to bring this production version channeling its passion and style to our community of riders worldwide.”

ICON Motosports, based in Portland, Oregon is a premier motorcycle brand that also builds custom motorcycles and is known for blending retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Their unique design ethos combines classic motorcycle cues with futuristic elements, creating machines that are both timeless and innovative.

Royal Enfield will offer only 100 units of these limited edition Shotgun 650 to enthusiasts globally. From February 6, 2025 onwards, customers in USA, Canada in North America and Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico in Latin America.

The exclusive drop will go live on February 12, 2025, at 7AM PST / 10AM EST on Royal Enfield’s website. The first 25 customers to confirm their order and place deposits in the Americas region will become the proud ICON Shotgun 650 special edition owners!

