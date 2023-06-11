Sixth Straight Podium Finish in Motocross Germany EMX250

Bonacorsi Boosts EMX250 Title Bid with Sixth Straight Podium Finish in Germany

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi delivered a powerful performance at the sixth round of the EMX250 Championship in Teutschenthal, Germany, bolstering his 2023 EMX250 title pursuit with a sixth consecutive podium finish. The talented Italian secured second overall with a 2-3 result, extending his lead in the series to 35 points. At the same time, Ivano van Erp and Karlis Reisulis continued to impress with their strong performances. Van Erp narrowly missed the podium by just 2 points, finishing fifth overall, while Reisulis recovered from a few minor mistakes to claim ninth.

Bonacorsi kicked off the opening EMX250 race with a flying holeshot aboard his GYTR kitted YZ250F. As one of the more seasoned riders on the gate and holding a comfortable 30-point lead in the championship, ‘Bona’ remained unfazed by Ferruccio Zanchi’s frantic pass for the lead on the opening lap, and settled for a safe and comfortable second-place finish.

While Bonacorsi cruised to second, the team’s rookies, Van Erp and Reisulis, displayed their prowess. Van Erp charged hard for his third consecutive top-three finish, while Reisulis climbed as high as fourth before finishing ninth after a fall on lap ten.

In contrast to Race One, the Hutten Metaal trio faced the challenging task of battling from outside the top five in Race Two. Bonacorsi executed a few brilliant passes en route to third place, while Van Erp staged an incredible charge from outside the top ten, overtaking teammate Reisulis on Lap 11 for sixth. Reisulis finished the race in seventh.

Maintaining his 100% podium streak in 2023, Bonacorsi leads the EMX250 Championship by 35 points, while his teammates Van Erp and Reisulis are sixth and seventh in the standings, respectively.

The next round of the EMX250 Championship will take place in Hyvinkää, Finland, on July 30th and 31st.