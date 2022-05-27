Sneak Peek of 50th Anniversary Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

W.Va. (May 25, 2022) – The anticipation and excitement surrounding the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, moved one day closer to becoming a reality on Tuesday as the biggest names in American motocross converged on Southern California’s Fox Raceway, site of Saturday’s Honda Fox Raceway I National, for an exclusive ride day. A pair of 30-minute sessions apiece for riders in both the 250 Class and 450 Class served as a proverbial sneak peek of the impending 2022 season, which included the best look yet at the riders generating headlines entering the summer.

The ride day provided the first official opportunity to see the number one plates adorning the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing machine of reigning 450 Class Champion Dylan Ferrandis and the Team Honda HRC ride piloted by defending 250 Class Champion Jett Lawrence. The international duo took the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship by storm one year ago and will look to accomplish one of the sport’s toughest challenges this season, a successful title defense.