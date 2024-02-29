Supercross Series Stops in Arlington, Texas The series headed out to Arlington, Texas for the seventh round. Over the course of the night, the track got rutted out, and together with some tough jump combinations and a soft sand section, it made for tricky and technical race conditions. Benny Bloss had a pretty straightforward heat race qualifying for the main event. From lap one he was running in ninth place and would comfortably stay there the whole race for the automatic transfer to the main. In the main event, Benny didn’t get the best jump off the line and was in a battle for the rest of the race. With a very talented 450SX field, he wasn’t able to make up much ground and finished in seventeenth place. The team continues to learn at each round and will continue to improve with more races and experience.