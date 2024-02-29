Supercross Series Stops in Arlington, Texas

The series headed out to Arlington, Texas for the seventh round. Over the course of the night, the track got rutted out, and together with some tough jump combinations and a soft sand section, it made for tricky and technical race conditions. Benny Bloss had a pretty straightforward heat race qualifying for the main event. From lap one he was running in ninth place and would comfortably stay there the whole race for the automatic transfer to the main. In the main event, Benny didn’t get the best jump off the line and was in a battle for the rest of the race. With a very talented 450SX field, he wasn’t able to make up much ground and finished in seventeenth place. The team continues to learn at each round and will continue to improve with more races and experience.
Factory 450 RX
“I definitely had a frustrating weekend. I felt good in qualifying and really enjoyed the flow of the track but just struggled to put it together in the races. Even with not having a great weekend, we still made some positive steps and learned a couple of things. I’m very excited to get to Florida and see how my 450 RX handles the gnarly obstacles of Daytona!
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Rain Mixes Up Magny-Cours Free Practice for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli completed an almost entirely wet Friday Free Practice on the opening day of the seventh round of the […]
Colt Nichols got the new year off to a sensational start tonight, taking his first career Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX win at the season opener at Angels Stadium of Anaheim. It was great night […]
The Eagle has thought about our desire to restart and to get past the difficult situation caused by the emergency by proposing a new calendar of three exciting trips in complete safety and respect for […]