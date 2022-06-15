Teams arrive in Germany for tenth Grand Prix of 2022 MotoGP season

The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to the track this weekend at the famous Sachsenring circuit near Chemnitz to contest the German GP, the tenth Grand Prix of the 2022 MotoGP season.



With its 3.7km, the Saxon track is the shortest on the calendar and has so far seen Ducati triumph on one occasion, in 2008 with Casey Stoner. In total, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has had five podiums at the Sachsenring, with the third place, achieved by Andrea Dovizioso in 2016, being the most recent.



Francesco Bagnaia, fresh from an unlucky race in Barcelona, which saw him involved in a crash at the first corner, wants to return to fight for victory on the twisty German circuit. It will be crucial for the Italian rider to score a good result in Germany to shorten the gap in the overall standings, which now sees him in the fifth position, 66 points behind Quartararo. Jack Miller, currently ninth in the Championship, also wants to return to the front in the race scheduled for Sunday in Germany.



After the first nine Grands Prix for the 2022 season, Ducati occupies the first position in the Constructors’ Championship, with a 54-point lead. The Ducati Lenovo Team occupies the third position in the teams’ classification.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (81 points)

“The German and Dutch GP, which we will be held next week at Assen, will be two significant rounds. After the retirement in Barcelona, we now are 66 points behind Quartararo. It won’t be easy to catch up, but I will try to close the gap a little bit before the summer break. Right now, Fabio and the Yamaha are very strong, but we will work hard to get the best possible result on Sunday”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (65 points)

“I’m happy to be back racing this weekend in Germany. After the last Grand Prix at Montmeló, I’m eager to get back on my Desmosedici GP and try to redeem myself. Sachsenring is a rather twisty and peculiar track, and it definitely won’t be an easy race, but, as always, I’ll give my best to try and get the best result.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for the first free practice session in Germany on Friday, 17 June, at 9:55am local time (CEST).



Circuit Information



Country: Germany

Name: Sachsenring

Best lap: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:21.228 (162.6 km/h) -2019

Circuit record: M. Márquez (Honda), 1:20.195 (164.7 km/h) – 2019

Top speed: Zarco (Ducati), 301.6 km/h – 2021

Track length: 3.700 km

Race distance: 30 laps (110.1 km)

Corners: 13 (10 left, 3 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° M. Márquez (Honda), 2° Oliveira (KTM), 3° Quartararo (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Zarco (Ducati), 1:20.236 (164.7 km/h)

Fastest lap: Oliveira (KTM), 1:21.701 (161.7 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 161 (56 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 16 (6 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 15 (8 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 181 (126 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (81 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9º (65 points)



Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (201 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 3º (146 points)