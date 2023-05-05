EXTRA SPECIAL APRILIA PRO EXPERIENCE GOES ON TRACK AFTER APRILIA ALL STARS 2023

AN EXTRA SPECIAL APRILIA PRO EXPERIENCE GOES ON TRACK AFTER THE APRILIA ALL STARS 2023 A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF FANS, WHO WILL ENJOY A DAY ON THE TRACK LED BY THE BEST COACHES IMAGINABLE:

SIX-TIME WORLD CHAMPION AND MOTOGP LEGEND MAX BIAGGI, PLUS APRILIA MOTOGP RIDERS MIGUEL OLIVEIRA AND LORENZO SAVADORI SPECIAL GUESTS – APRILIA RACING MOTOGP RIDERS ALEIX ESPARGARÓ AND MAVERICK VIÑALES STRICTLY LIMITED PLACES ALREADY AVAILABLE AT APRILIA.COM Noale, 4 May 2023 – It’s a dream come true for every motorbike enthusiast: riding on the track (and what a track!) with some of the best in the world, following their lines, discussing braking points and throttle management, and getting to know them both on and off the track; a chance to improve your riding by learning from the best in the business. Now Aprilia Racing is offering an exclusive opportunity for a limited number of fans, giving them access to some of the most skilled riders in the world, usually unreachable beyond the cordons of the track. This exclusive event will take place at the Misano Circuit on Sunday 28 May, the day after Aprilia All Stars 2023, when the riders and bikes that have made Aprilia the European marque with the most victories in MotoGP will come together for a big party at the track in Romagna, Italy (Saturday 27 May). On one of the few tracks in the world that hosts both the MotoGP and WSBK world championships, fifteen lucky amateur riders will have an unforgettable day riding the amazing Aprilia RSV4 Factory and instructed by three “super coaches”: Max Biaggi (four-time 250 Class World Champion and two-time Superbike World Champion), Miguel Oliveira (Cryptodata RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia rider) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing MotoGP rider and tester). Each coach will work with a small group of riders in turn, ensuring that everyone gets the maximum focus and a chance to learn from each of the super coaches – both in the pit and on the track while riding the RSV4 Factory. This is the most technologically advanced version of the bike that won seven WSBK world titles, fitted with high-performance Pirelli Diablo Superbike SC3 compound tyres – the ideal choice for track days. The exclusive package includes six twenty-minute riding sessions, each with a briefing and debriefing to analyse on-board video shot using cameras mounted on each bike. Participants will also enjoy an exclusive lunch in the Aprilia hospitality centre and a special photo shoot. Aprilia Racing team MotoGP riders Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales will also be in Misano on the day and sharing the track with course participants, providing another opportunity for track and motorbike racing fans to make unforgettable memories. All the information and how to book can be found here:

www.aprilia.com/en_EN/aprilia-pro-experience/