GRAHAM JARVIS INTERVIEW – CHASING VICTORY AT THE IRON GIANT

The track, the atmosphere, the pressure to perform, Erzberg is unique in so many ways. What is it that you like most about the race?

“It’s the biggest race of the year, so there is a lot of pressure. Everyone is there, it’s on live TV, and winning Erzberg is a really big thing. There aren’t too many races where we have helicopters flying around our heads the entire race, so it’s certainly a unique atmosphere on race day. Also, the location never lets you forget where you are. The mountain is so, so big and so unique looking, it all comes together to create a really cool and unique atmosphere. It’s easy to get swept up in it all, so staying calm is really important.”

Age verses youth. Graham Jarvis verses younger riders. Do you think people focus on it too much?

“I think the age thing is something other people make more of than I do. I can’t change my age, so I just keep on doing what I love, which is racing and riding bikes. I think being older has advantages and disadvantages. I have a lot of experience, and maybe find it easier to just focus on what I need to do. But then it takes me longer to get over injuries now. I have a huge amount of respect for all the guys I race against, I know they are working just as hard as I am to be the best they can be. I enjoy racing against them and I’m proud of myself for still being in there mixing it with them and trying to keep showing that age isn’t that important!”

Up-and-coming youngsters are key to the long-term success of any sport. You’ve had many younger challengers over the years, does it surprise you that for so long they were seemingly unable to get the better of you in key races like Erzberg? Or, is it simply true that experience is something that is really important?

“Of course, experience is super important, but I do think that younger riders from trial can adapt quickly to hard enduro. The great thing with our sport is that you don’t have to be a teenager to achieve success. Even though there are some younger riders that are having and starting to have success, you can get into hard enduro at any age. It definitely takes a few years to build the experience that’s needed to do well, but if you have the skills and want to do well, with some time you can become a really good hard enduro rider.”

Erzberg has changed over the years. Today it’s a flag-to-flag sprint for victory, which typically doesn’t suit your way of riding. So how is it that time after time you are in the mix for victory?

“It’s a kind of sprint, but it’s still long enough that there is enough endurance involved. I think the race has evolved as the motorcycles, tyres, and riders have evolved. I’m not sure I would call it a sprint, but I guess compared to some of the longer, multi-day races it could be seen as a sprint. When I started it was just as hard as it is now, but the bikes weren’t as good. Because Erzberg is in a working quarry there is always something new, especially at the lower sections of the track. Up higher it’s always similar tracks.”