Thrilling Flat-Track race action on unique pavement-and-dirt track

ATLANTA, Ga. (April 30, 2021) – Progressive American Flat Track completed a one-day test at Atlanta Motor Speedway today and came away with even higher expectations ahead of tomorrow’s Yamaha Atlanta Super TT.

As hoped, the test confirmed the unique pavement-and-dirt layout’s potential for hard-fought and thrilling race action. It also confirmed the pre-race favorite status of Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle contender JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT). Beach controlled the top spot on the charts throughout the day, consistently ripping off fast times in the 34-second range.

Afterward, he said, “Going into tomorrow’s race, I think it’s going to be good. It was good to get the test in just to see how the track would be and see how the bikes would work going from asphalt to dirt. I think the day has gone well. I’m pumped to be riding this track. AFT really put some thought into this track to make it racey. It’s a fun track and I think the racing tomorrow is going to be great.”

Yamaha’s hopes for home-track glory were further backed by the test performance of Beach’s teammate, Kolby Carlile (No. 36 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), who logged the second fastest time in the premier class by lapping in the low 35s.

Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Coolbeth-Nila Racing Indian FTR750), Davis Fisher (No. 67 BMC Racing/Dick Wall 60 Indian FTR750), Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma City FTR750) and Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) also looked strong throughout the day.

Meanwhile, title rivals Briar Bauman (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) and Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) are widely expected to be right there on Saturday evening with Grand National Championship points on the line.

The Yamaha contingent fired an echoing warning shot on the undercard as well thanks to a double dose of Dallas Daniels (No. 1 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F and No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07). The reigning AFT Singles champion challenged for the outright fastest time of the day at 34.385 aboard his lightweight 450 single. He also locked in at the top of the order in preparation of his AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines debut, breaking into the 34s on his twin as well.

“The track is really cool,” Daniels said. “It’s cool to have a TT again — I think the last TT I rode was Peoria in 2019, so it’s good to put on the front brakes again. I feel at home with my roadrace background. I’m just having a blast out here, and I think riding two classes is helping me in both.

“I’m getting used the twin, but it hasn’t taken as long as I thought it would. I thought it would take longer to get used to the power, but I kinda got the ball rolling and it was pretty easy. The thing handles really well. I’m looking forward to the races, and I’m hoping to come out on top in both.”

As impressive as Daniels was, the overall fastest lap honors went to Spanish star Ferran Cardús (No. 377 Roof Systems of Dallas/Vanilla Cycles Honda CRF450R), who edged Daniels’ best by a miniscule 0.032 seconds at the tail-end of the day’s final session.

Cardús said, “I like the track — it’s very physical. It’s good for my style. I’m very excited for tomorrow, and I’ll try my best to win.”

The day hinted at no shortage of potential winners. That was particularly true in AFT Singles where, along with Daniels and Cardús, Henry Wiles (No. 17 American Honda/United Rentals CRF450R), Mikey Rush (No. 15 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), Trevor Brunner (No. 21 American Honda/United Rentals CRF450R) and Kody Kopp (No. 143 Smartop/Jones Honda/Latus Motors CRF450R) all led at least one practice session. A number of others, including the likes of Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE), Ryan Sipes (No. 264 Red Bull/Troy Lee Designs GasGas 450) and Travis Pastrana (No. 199 Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F) showed podium-competitive speed as well.

Tickets are available for purchase now.A variety of ticket options are available, starting at $25 in advance (children 12 and under free with the purchase of an adult admission). The Premium GA tickets are selling fast with Section 145, 146, 147, and 246 already sold out.

Gates will open for fans at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT with Opening Ceremonies set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. Live coverage of the entire weekend’s racing activities will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The Yamaha Atlanta Super TT will air on NBCSN on Sunday, May 2, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. The broadcast will include exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage and expert commentary.