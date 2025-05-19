Top Five Finish for Gardner and GYTR GRT Yamaha in Most
Remy Gardner wrapped up Round 5 of the FIM Superbike World Championship on a high note, securing a strong fifth-place finish in Race 2 at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic.
After a wet Warm-Up session, the weather improved for the Superpole Race, which was run in dry conditions. Both Gardner and Dominique Aegerter struggled off the line, making it difficult to move up the order in the short 10-lap sprint. They eventually finished 15th and 19th respectively.
Motivated to bounce back, the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo went all-in for Race 2, starting from tenth and 19th on the grid. Gardner got off to a lightning start, gaining several positions early on. With impressive pace, the Aussie rider settled into a top-5 position and managed to hold it until the chequered flag, capping off the weekend with a strong result.
Meanwhile, Aegerter delivered a solid comeback ride, gaining eight places over 22 laps to finish 11th and score valuable points.
“What a way to end the weekend! The sprint race didn’t go well, I wasn’t feeling great on the bike, but we kept pushing and stayed focused on Race 2. That made the difference—I felt much better and could fight with the front group. I had a great start, which helped me get into a good position early. The pace was strong, and I stayed close to the podium group for most of the race. In the final five laps, I managed to open a gap and secure fifth place. A really strong top-5 finish!”
“All things considered, I think we ended the weekend on a fairly positive note. The Superpole Race was very tough, so we decided to change a few things for the afternoon. The team worked really hard, and I was able to push more in Race 2, showing decent pace and making a solid recovery. Gaining eight positions is a good sign, and we believe the pace was there for more. Unfortunately, starting so far back didn’t help, but this is a solid base to build on for the next rounds.”
