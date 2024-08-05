Tricky EnduroGP and Enduro1 FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Wales

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia capped off the penultimate round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Wales with victory in both the EnduroGP and Enduro1 categories on day two. The Spaniard, locked in a battle for the top step of the podium both days, was able to increase his lead in the EnduroGP class to 17 points with one round remaining.

Two weeks after his winning ride at the GP of Slovakia, Garcia was back on track for the penultimate round of the EnduroGP season in Wales. With the leader’s gold plate on his KTM 250 EXC-F, Josep was focused on strengthening his advantage over his nearest rivals.

Placing second in the Friday evening super test, Garcia began Saturday in confident spirits. However, the Spaniard struggled to find his rhythm on the special tests during the opening two laps. On the third and final lap, things began to click for the KTM rider and the fight for victory was back on.

Fastest in the penultimate cross test and final enduro test, he closed the gap to the leading two riders. Giving it his all on the final two tests, he placed just five seconds behind the winner in third in EnduroGP, while finishing as runner-up in Enduro1.

Knowing how to best judge the tough Welsh terrain, Garcia came out swinging on day two. Quickly putting himself into the overall lead on lap one, he set about capturing that EnduroGP win. Fighting all day with rivals Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe, Garcia trailed Freeman for the lead by one second as they began the tenth and final special test of the day.

Blitzing the cross test to set the fastest time, Josep went on to take the EnduroGP victory by an incredible 15 hundredths of a second. The result also saw him top the podium in Enduro1 for the seventh time this season.

Now, with just the seventh and final round of the championship remaining, Garcia will arrive at the GP of France, on September 13-15, with a 17-point advantage in EnduroGP, while also leading Enduro1 by six points.

Josep Garcia: “It’s been a super competitive weekend in Wales, but I’m pleased to have come away with the EnduroGP victory on day two. Saturday started out a bit tricky. I didn’t find my rhythm on the first two laps and was just off the pace of the top two. I felt good on the last lap, but ran out of time to finish better than third. I knew day two could be better and began fast. The battle was super tight, and it all boiled down to the final test. I’m so happy I won and can now look forward to the final round in France next month.” “It’s been a super competitive weekend in Wales, but I’m pleased to have come away with the EnduroGP victory on day two. Saturday started out a bit tricky. I didn’t find my rhythm on the first two laps and was just off the pace of the top two. I felt good on the last lap, but ran out of time to finish better than third. I knew day two could be better and began fast. The battle was super tight, and it all boiled down to the final test. I’m so happy I won and can now look forward to the final round in France next month.” Taking in a wild card ride at the GP of Wales, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers’ Gus Riordan produced one of the standout performances of the weekend. Despite round six marking the young Australian’s first EnduroGP outing, he didn’t let the occasion faze him. Blisteringly fast in Friday’s Super Test, the KTM youngster let everyone know he’d arrived by setting the outright fastest time. Competing in the highly-competitive Enduro Junior category, Gus went on to win day one. Aiming to back that up on Sunday, he almost made it two-for-two, finishing less than half of a second from victory as runner-up.

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 6

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 56:54.44

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 56:58.65

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 57:00.04

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 57:16.70

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 56:54.44

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 57:00.04

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 58:19.76

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 55:02.28

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 55:02.43

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 55:07.72

4. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 55:45.23

Enduro1 – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 55:02.28

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 55:07.72

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 56:07.63

Championship Standings (After round 6 of 7)

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 212pts

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 195pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 189pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 225pts

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Honda, 219pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 168pts