Unfortunate crash while fighting for FIM Superbike World Championship points

Challenging Sunday in Mandalika for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Garrett Gerloff produced a decent effort in Mandalika’s Race 2 to finish eighth, while Kohta Nozane unfortunately crashed while fighting for FIM Superbike World Championship points.

In the Tissot Superpole Race, Gerloff was forced wide in a hectic opening lap, losing many places to find himself in 18th. From there, the American rider didn’t lose his focus and made his way through the field throughout the 10-lap contest. The #31 made good progress, showing great late pace and fought his way back to a 13th-place result.

Race 2 saw Gerloff enjoy a clean start from 10th on the grid to gain one position on the first lap. The 27-year-old joined the top five contest, passing BMW’s Scott Redding on lap 5, while he got through on Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes three laps later. Unfortunately, the American went wide on lap 11 seeing him drop from P7 to P10. Once again, Gerloff didn’t give up and recovered back to an eight-place result.

After finishing 20th in the SPRC, Nozane enjoyed a superb start from 13th in Race 2 to be 10th at the end of the first lap, just behind his teammate Gerloff. The 27-year-old showed good race pace and was fighting for a points-paying position, but unfortunately crashed on lap 10 and was forced to DNF.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will immediately return to action for the last emotional round of the 2022 season in Phillip Island, Australia, on 18-20 November.

Garrett Gerloff – SPRC: P13 / Race 2: P8

“Overall the pace wasn’t too bad. We were unfortunate in the Superpole Race, while in Race 2 we had some good battles. Anyway, we know we had more than this, so we’re a little bit disappointed and in the last feature race I made a mistake that cost me a lot of positions. That’s a shame, but it’s already time to look forward to the next round, the last one with this team, and I really want to say farewell to them with a great weekend. Let’s go for it!”

Kohta Nozane – SPRC: P20 / Race 2: DNF

“I’m sorry for the team first of all for the crash in Race 2. The start was great and I was trying to push, unfortunately here the track was very slippery and once you go off the racing line, it’s easy to crash. In the Superpole Race I tried my best but unluckily couldn’t progress more than 20th. Thankfully we have another round immediately and it will be my last WorldSBK race, I want to finish the job with a great result for me and my team, who have always worked really hard to help me in every possible way.”