Unique setting of Frauenfeld for 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing tackled the unique setting of Frauenfeld, Switzerland, earlier today, as the venue played host to the third round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Kay de Wolf continued his fine run of form in the MX2 division, as he raced to another podium finish via 2-4 scores.

It was not all plain sailing for de Wolf, who made more passes than most over the two motos. ’74’ was sixth on lap one of the first stint and calculated in his approach; he pounced on his peers in the latter stages and progressed from fifth to second in the last four laps. The second moto was similar for him, as he charged through the field from eighth and secured fourth on the very last lap. Third overall was where he was eventually classified at the Grand Prix of Switzerland and he occupies that same spot in the championship standings.

Roan van de Moosdijk was just superb in the first MX2 moto on Swiss soil – he took an emphatic win after a late pass. The triumph was his first as a Husqvarna athlete and made easier by a brilliant start on his FC 250. Sadly, his start was not quite as good in the second stint and he had to put his head down in a bid to secure a spot on the Grand Prix podium. Moosdijk was majestic whilst slicing through the field and eventually salvaged eighth, which put him fourth in the overall classification. Just two measly points separated him from his teammate in third overall.

Poor starts, prompted by a bad gate pick, ruined any shot that Lucas Coenen had at a position on the podium. ’96’ was incredibly quick aboard his FC 250, as he ran wide in turn one of the first moto and then charged all of the way to sixth at the chequered flag. That result was captured via a pass on the championship leader at the very end. Coenen had more work to do in the second moto, as he charged to salvage a sixteenth. 6-16 scores meant that he was twelfth in the overall classification at the Grand Prix of Switzerland.

Kay de Wolf: “I am pretty happy with my weekend! I have been practicing on hard pack tracks a lot, so I am hopeful that we can keep doing this. I had a bad start in the second moto and had to work my way up, but we did that well and landed on the podium. This is my second podium in a row and I am really happy about that.“

Roan van de Moosdijk: “I am really happy with the progress that we have made in recent weeks. The team and I have been working very hard, so that win in the first moto was a nice reward. It was a shame to miss the podium after that, of course, but I will try to keep the ball rolling next weekend.“

Lucas Coenen: “There is not much to say about my day in Switzerland! My speed was good, so that was a positive, but I made too many mistakes and that hurt my results. I tried my best though and am looking forward to having another shot at Pietramurata.“

There is no time to rest for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, as they must work through consecutive rounds before the next break in the schedule. The fourth round, the Grand Prix of Trentino, will be run on April 15/16.

Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Three

MX2 – Overall

1. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 43pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 42pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 40pts… 4. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 38pts; 12. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 20pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 33:58.764; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:03.300; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:05.246… 6. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:15.189

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 33:47.845; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 33:52.774; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 33:55.600… 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 33:56.388; 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 34:35.153; 16. Lucas Coenen (35:02.029)

MX2 – Championship Standings

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 159pts; 2. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 139pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 136pts… 5. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 112pts; 9. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 72pts