Unpredictable weather predicted for WorldSBK Aragon

The Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team ramped up their preparations for the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship season at MotorLand Aragón (2-3 March), with the team, supported by Yamaha’s engineers, continuing to assess electronic strategy and mechanical upgrades across engine and chassis components.

With unpredictable weather scheduled throughout the week in the Teruel region, the decision was made to run for the afternoon only on Wednesday, while Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli were able to complete a full day’s running in perfect conditions on Thursday.

The Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK duo combined for 225 laps of the 5.078 km Spanish circuit, which the team used to find improvements at a track that hasn’t previously played to the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK’s strengths. This target was achieved, with both riders showing considerably better pace than ever before at Aragon.

For the second test of 2022, Razgatlıoğlu was quickly up and running on Wednesday afternoon, completing 26 laps, as rain interrupted some of the session. On Thursday, the reigning WorldSBK champion was able to run 84 laps, with his best time of 1’49.746 marking Yamaha’s best ever Superbike lap at the Alcañiz venue – backed up by many laps in the high 1’49s and low 1’50s bracket, all set on standard Pirelli race tires.

Riding at the circuit he made his WorldSBK race debut at in 2021, Locatelli was pleased with the work completed across the test. The Italian completed a busy Thursday schedule, turning 85 laps, having run 30 the day before. He ended the test just 0.267s behind his teammate on a 1’50.021, further demonstrating the improvements he and Yamaha have already made at this circuit.

Next for the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK squad will be the Barcelona test on 25-26 March, where the team will run in their 2022 livery for the first time.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: 110 laps – 1’49.746

“We had a great test in Aragon, I am surprised! Yesterday we had sun then some rain, not so many laps, but today we are very lucky with perfect weather all day. This is maybe not my best track but we were very fast and consistent, so for this I am happy! Today my feeling was like a test rider, so many things to try, but also we are fast and I enjoyed it! Yamaha and the team are working a lot, we made a big improvement compared to ‘21… a 1’49 with SC0 tire is not so bad! Maybe now Aragon is coming a better track for me! Next test is Catalunya, we will put together the best package from the testing parts and electronics and try again to improve.”

Andrea Locatelli: 115 laps – 1’50.021

“We are very happy because we did a lot of laps and we also had good grip here at Aragón. The feeling is coming back better now after Portimão. Today we worked around the set-up of the bike and now the feeling is really good. Now, we will continue the development before we arrive to the Barcelona test. I’m also happy because I’ve not been able to ride as much as I did today at this track. The team did a great job and we made no mistakes. Now we look forward to the next one, my level is improving and so is the R1.”