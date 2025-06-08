Victories for Janis Reisulis and Mano Faure in Latvia!

VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Janis Reisulis has delivered a perfect 1-1 score to claim the overall win at his home race in Latvia. Racing in Kegums, near Riga, for the eighth round of the EMX250 Championship, Reisulis delighted the crowd with his performance and extended his series lead to 37 points. The success for Yamaha-mounted riders extended into EMX125 too, as MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team’s Mano Faure picked up his fifth victory of the year, with Dani Heitink rounding out the podium in third.

Following his third-place finish at the previous EMX250 round in France, Reisulis headed to the popular sand circuit of Kegums determined to return to the top step of the podium. Fastest in Time Practice, the Latvian signalled his intent for a successful weekend aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ250F.

For Race One, track conditions were perfect, and Reisulis started well inside the top 10. By the end of lap one he was up to fourth and by mid-race, he took over at the front. From there, Reisulis maintained a small but comfortable gap over second to pick up his eighth race win of the season.

Ahead of Race Two, heavy rain had fallen, creating challenging track conditions and placing extra emphasis on ensuring a strong start. This time, Reisulis emerged from a chaotic first turn in second, then made the pass for the lead within a few corners. With the sun beginning to break through the clouds, the series leader was simply faultless, going on to win the race in fine style and pick up his fourth overall victory this year.

Reisulis’ teammate Ivano van Erp was also in action in Latvia. A challenging first race resulted in a 25th place finish with the Dutchman rebounding for eighth in race two for 13th overall. Despite missing four of the eight rounds held so far this season, van Erp sits 17th in the series standings.

Following his overall EMX125 victory in Germany, Faure was focused on another successful weekend in Latvia. The opening race took place on perfect track conditions and after starting fourth, Faure moved into the lead by lap two. Unfortunately, a couple of crashes later in the race dropped him to second at the finish.

The sandy Kegums circuit was much more technical for Race Two as heavy rain had fallen overnight. Knowing a strong start was essential, Faure moved into the lead on the opening lap and then delivered an error-free ride to win the race by almost 11 seconds. In doing so, the talented young Frenchman, who celebrated his 16th birthday this weekend, claimed overall victory. Faure remains second in the EMX125 Championship after nine rounds.

Heitink also impressed in Latvia, putting a second GYTR-kitted YZ125 on the overall podium. Placing fourth in Race One was a strong start to the weekend for the Dutchman, who then finished second behind Faure in Race Two to claim third overall. Heitink’s impressive result has moved him from eighth to fourth in the standings, with three rounds remaining.

Jarne Bervoets returned to action after missing two rounds with a thumb injury. A fifth-place finish in the opening race underlined the round one winner’s ability before placing 14th in Race Two for ninth overall. Leaving Latvia, Bervoets remains 12th in the EMX125 Championship.

Following a successful weekend of racing, both teams will return to action at the MXGP of Great Britain on June 21-22 at the popular Matterley Basin circuit.