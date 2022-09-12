Vital Victory at New Jersey Motorsports Park MotoAmerica Superbike

Danilo Petrucci Claims a Vital Victory at New Jersey Motorsports Park

The Italian forces a final race showdown for the 2022 Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike Championship after a dramatic weekend in New Jersey

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 11, 2022 – The determination of Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) showed through the pouring rain at New Jersey Motorsports Park as the Italian took a crucial victory to send the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship into a winner-take-all showdown at Barber Motorsports Park on September 23-25.

After coming home an upset fourth in race one, a race in which chief title rival Jake Gagne won to open a 13-point lead in the series, Petrucci dug deep and produced a stunning wet weather ride in race two, taking the victory and clawing back Gagne’s points advantage to just four with 50 to play for at Barber after the latter came home third on the factory Yamaha.

Two-time MotoGP race winner Petrucci will also have some help at Barber in the form of 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion, Josh Herrin, who will step back up to the Superbike class on the second Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK to give Petrucci as much help as possible as he aims to take an historic MotoAmerica Superbike Championship win for both himself and Ducati North America.

2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 331

P2 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 327

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 272

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 255

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 173

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “I’m so happy to bring this first position home,” Petrucci said. “Yesterday, in race one, the target was to stay on the podium and I didn’t make it. That was one of the most challenging races of the season and we tried to fix the problem but didn’t find any solution. Fortunately, today, the rain came and it was nice to reach our maximum potential on our bike, which works perfectly in the wet. I’m so happy that we’ll bring this championship fight to the final race at Barber. We are trying to surprise and win, and keeping the championship alive in this fashion is a great feeling.”