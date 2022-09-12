Supersport title in red for first time in MotoAmerica history

Herrin Tops Weekend With the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship

Two top-four finishes put the Supersport title in red for the first time in MotoAmerica history

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 11, 2022 – At New Jersey Motorsports Park for the eighth round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) takes second place in race one to seal the title and backing that up fourth in race two in treacherous weather conditions.

Herrin used all his years of experience to get the important task of getting the title win as early as possible, but the New Jersey rain made race two a case of slip and slide for the 19 laps as Yamaha’s Josh Hayes took his first double win of the season.

Nevertheless, Herrin accomplished what he set out to do at the beginning of the season and take a world-first national championship for the Ducati Panigale V2 and will now turn his attention to the final round at Barber Motorsports Park on September 23-25 as he attempts to put an exclamation point on 2022.

2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship – Top Five

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 342

P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 249

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki)

P4 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 150

P5 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 148

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2): “It was a super-good weekend,” Herrin said. “We were able to wrap up the championship yesterday, so I’m stoked about that. Sunday’s race wasn’t the best, but Rocco (Landers) was a fair way back, so we were able to increase the points lead, so that’s a positive. I’m happy to go into Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama and have a chance to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 SBK, which will be a real treat. Thanks, as always, to the team for providing me with such an awesome motorcycle this weekend.