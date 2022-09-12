Track to road: Fourth generation of tire that symbolizes sports riding

Milan, 12 September 2022 – The fourth generation of Pirelli DIABLO Supercorsa tyres, both in the SP racing street version and SC option (available in different compounds and designed for track use), is successfully completing final stages of development and testing and it will be available to the public from the start of 2023. Compared to its predecessor, the DIABLO Supercorsa V4 (V4 indicates the fourth generation) is a completely renewed product in terms of tread design, compounds, structures and profiles. DIABLO Supercorsa, both in the racing and in the race replica version, is a tyre homologated for road use and has always been an emblem of pure performance and absolute sportiness, in other words ‘speed’. DIABLO Supercorsa was born thanks to the experience of Pirelli in the FIM Superbike World Championship, which since 2004 has partnered with the Italian tyre company as its sole supplier. After having launched in 2005 the DIABLO Superbike slick tyre for exclusive use on the track and designed for the maximum competition of derived from the series, in 2007 Pirelli presented the racing tyre DIABLO Supercorsa SC, which was followed in 2008 by the SP (Sport Production). Over the years, in its SC compound version, DIABLO Supercorsa has become the absolute reference of the Supersport and Superstock classes not only worldwide but also for many national championships and still represents the standard for those competitions that still use treaded tyres. DIABLO Supercorsa has not only marked a turning point for professional riders: with the SP version, it has represented a revolution in the world of road tyres for motorcycles. It created a new segment, that of the racing-derived hypersport tyres designed to equip the most prestigious and powerful supersports bikes in the world, the same bikes seen in action in the Superbike World Championship. Over time, and with the evolution of two-wheels that have seen the birth of hypernaked increasingly high-performance and similar to the faired ‘cousins’, DIABLO Supercorsa SP has become the reference supersport tyre for all those owners of motorcycles with high performance, who want an uncompromising riding experience on the road, thanks to the highest level of grip and performance. It is precisely with DIABLO Supercorsa that the Pirelli’s motto “We sell what we race, we race what we sell” was born, to indicate how the same tyres used by professional riders can be purchased by all motorcyclists. To date, DIABLO Supercorsa SP remains the best and most direct example of technological transfer from the track to the road among Pirelli tyres, since it shares the profiles and many materials and technologies used for the structure with the SC version. But unlike the SC version, which uses full racing compounds, the SP adopts a dual compound solution, with a racing compound on the shoulders and a road compound in the central band, to meet road requirements and ensure adequate mileage. The SC version, available in different compounds designed to adapt to different asphalt conditions and temperatures, remains the first choice for professional, semi-professional or trackday enthusiasts who want a treaded tyre capable of offering maximum performance on the track. With DIABLO Supercorsa V4, Pirelli completes the renewal process of the fourth generation of the DIABLO sports range, which began in 2021 with the DIABLO ROSSO IV and continued in 2022 with the DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa.