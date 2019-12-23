Merry Christmas and Happy New Year From Total Motorcycle

I would like to wish everyone a Joyful Christmas and a Happy 2020! 2019 has been an impressive year which brought our readers hundreds of new motorcycle models, dozens of new product reviews and many added features and upgrades to our site and forums. You have helped us help millions of new and returning riders find the joy of riding as well as assisted all our motorcycle veterans as well. Thank you for being a part of Total Motorcycle and helping us support 330 Million Riders Worldwide for the past 20 years.

Please do not forget to See and Sign the official 2019 TMW Christmas Card in our Total Motorcycle Community forums. Have a wonderful holiday!

Michael A. Le Pard

Founder

TMW