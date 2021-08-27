WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE ACTION SCHEDULE – AUGUST 28-29TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 26.

The fifth and final weekend of August sees Team Suzuki Ecstar on track for the British GP at Silverstone in the UK.

The event at the historic Northamptonshire circuit, cancelled in 2020 due to restrictions, is the 12th round of the MotoGP™ Championship and both Joan Mir and Alex Rins will be on track tomorrow (Friday) for the opening free practice sessions ahead of Sunday’s race.

In America, Round 10 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana where Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft take to the track on their Twisted Tea H.E.P Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450 machinery. In the 250cc class, BarX Chaparral ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz and Preston Kilroy continue to impress aboard their RM-Z250 race bikes.

August 28: Round 10. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Ironman National. Crawfordsville. Indiana. USA.

August 29: Round 12. MotoGP™. British GP. Silverstone. Northampton. UK.