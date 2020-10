Win a new Yamaha Bike with Instagram Motorcycle Selfie

With the launch of the new Ride 4 video game on 8th October we are giving you the chance of winning a new MT-125 or R125. All you need to do to enter this free competition is to visit your nearest Yamaha motorcycle dealer and take a selfie with any Hyper Naked or Supersport machine and share your photo on Instgram using #RIDE4REAL & mention @RIDEVIDEOGAME. Good luck!

About Michael Le Pard 4778 Articles

"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.