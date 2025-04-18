WORCS Hometown Win for DeMartile in Marysville

Hometown Win for DeMartile in Marysville With friends and family in attendance, Dare DeMartile put on a clinic at the WORCS race at E Street MX Park in Marysville. The course was a little over six miles long with a diverse mix of terrain; single track, woods, high-speed sections, and a water crossing. Aboard his Factory 480 RR, DeMartile pulled the holeshot at the start and put together a dream race, nailing every lap and leading wire-to-wire on his way to comfortable victory. With his win at this round, DeMartile pulls level on championship points as the series heads into the next round in Devore, CA