WORCS Hometown Win for DeMartile in Marysville

With friends and family in attendance, Dare DeMartile put on a clinic at the WORCS race at E Street MX Park in Marysville. The course was a little over six miles long with a diverse mix of terrain; single track, woods, high-speed sections, and a water crossing. Aboard his Factory 480 RR, DeMartile pulled the holeshot at the start and put together a dream race, nailing every lap and leading wire-to-wire on his way to comfortable victory. With his win at this round, DeMartile pulls level on championship points as the series heads into the next round in Devore, CA
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 1st Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“The hometown race was awesome. I had a bunch of family and friends come out to support. The day was pretty much perfect. I had a great start to the race with the holeshot and put together some perfect laps and finished on the top spot with a 35-second lead. I felt really at home, obviously because I train on these tracks multiple days a week. But my motorcycle and team were on point all day, and it definitely showed.”
