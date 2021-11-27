WorldSBK Alvaro Bautista back on Ducati Panigale V4R

Alvaro Bautista back on the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in the private test at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain)

A few days after the final round of the 2021 WorldSBK season – held on Lombok island (Indonesia), at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team got back on track for the final 2021 test at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain).

Alvaro Bautista got back on the Ducati Panigale V4R, with which he finished runner-up the 2019 WorldSBK season, achieving 16 wins and 24 podiums, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi was forced to miss the test due to a crash sustained in the final lap of Race 2 of the Indonesian Round.

After an afternoon session on Day 1 dedicated to ergonomics and familiarizing himself with the Panigale V4R, on Day 2, Bautista and his team worked intensively on the bike set-up, completing 96 laps with the best time of 1’39.119.