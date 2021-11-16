WorldSBK breaks new ground at Mandalika

Munich. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team will be breaking new ground in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) once again at the 2021 season finale. The final races of the year will be held at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit on the Indonesian island of Lombok, a popular holiday destination. The team will field their regular line-up of Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED) once again at the finale. Sykes returns from injury to resume his place in the saddle of the BMW M 1000 RR.

The Superbike World Championship has been held in Indonesia previously between 1994 and 1997. The Sentul International Circuit was the venue in those days. The Mandalika International Street Circuit is a street circuit in the Mandalika resort area of the Lombok island; it is 4.310-kilometres long, with 17 turns. When no races are being held, the track is used as a public road. The paddock and the stands are only set up temporarily for race events.

Quotes ahead of the Mandalika races.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “We’re really looking forward to the races in Indonesia and to lining up on the brand-new Mandalika International Street Circuit. It’s a little bit unusual to be racing at a track where the characteristics are totally unknown but we’re not alone; the whole paddock is in the same position. What we do know is how enthusiastic the fans in Indonesia are and how passionate they are about motorcycles and our sport so we’re guaranteed a great atmosphere for the final. We’re delighted that Tom is back and will do our best to ensure he has a successful final race weekend with the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. We’re aiming to finish the 2021 season with more strong results for Tom and Mickey.”

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “We are pleased to be here in Indonesia and looking forward to see the Mandalika circuit. From everything we have seen from the drone shots and photographs, it looks like an exciting international circuit with a lot of variety and we are looking forward to that. It is brand new for everybody, obviously. Also, we welcome Tom back to the team. It’s a pretty long time since he got injured in Catalunya so we are delighted that Tom can come back and finish the season with the team. The weather forecast, typically in this part of the world, is very changeable. It’s very hot and humid but with a very high chance of rain every day. So we will prepare for every eventuality. Overall, we are looking forward to the season finale and hope we can make it great final races of the season.”

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “I’m very much looking forward to getting back on my BMW M 1000 RR. It has been a long time since I last raced and obviously we have a little bit of work to do to catch up. But having said that, I have to say that the excitement of going to a totally new venue is quite something, not only because Indonesia is a great part of the world. Everybody looks to be doing an incredible job on the new circuit of Mandalika. What a unique venue – to say the least. On top of that, it is located on a beautiful island so I am really looking forward to it. It is new for everybody and I have to say that it is going to be a little bit of a way to finish the season, but that’s another story. In general, it’s a great place to finish the season, and hopefully we can finish it with some strong results to end 2021.”

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “It’s fantastic to go to Indonesia. It’s nice to have a new circuit on the calendar, especially in Asia. I love to go there. It’s also incredible that it’s the last round of the season already. I cannot wait to try the Mandalika circuit because it looks really nice from what I have seen. Getting to know a new track is not too difficult; it comes with doing the laps. I think that it will be a great season finale. We had some strong weekends this year and obviously that’s the same way we want to finish the season.”