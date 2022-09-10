Josh Herrin Second After Friday Action at New Jersey Motorsports Park

Herrin on course to wrap up the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport title after a solid showing on Friday at NJMP

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 9, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) completed a marathon of 26 laps at New Jersey Motorsports Park across the two Friday sessions in the MotoAmerica Supersport class as he attempts to wrap up a historic title win for himself and Ducati.

Against the hordes of Yamaha and Suzuki machinery, Herrin finished an unhappy ninth in FP1, 1.9 seconds off pacesetter Josh Hayes, but improved to second in Q1, a mere 0.217 seconds from the top spot, again occupied by Hayes.

Herrin must finish ahead of Rocco Landers (third in Q1) in race one to wrap up the championship or have 50 points in hand over Landers heading into the final round at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama to be crowned champion.

Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 1:23.001

P2 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:23.218

P3 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 1:23.325

P4 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:23.423

P5 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 1:23.545

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC): “FP1 was really tough this morning,” Herrin said. “We were ninth and I was putting down laps as hard as I could but there was still too big of a gap to the front. The team put in a lot of work for Qualifying 1 and got me feeling a lot more comfortable and with a fresh tire and mindset, we were able to put it in second. I’m excited going into tomorrow and I really want to wrap this championship up. We have to finish ahead of Rocco (Landers), so the motivation is really high to get the job done ahead of race two on Sunday.”

Herrin will be out on track tomorrow, Saturday, September 10 with Qualifying 2 scheduled for 9:05 am EDT. Race one will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 2:10 pm EDT and race two will go green on Sunday, September 11 at 1:20 pm EDT.